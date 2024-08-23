PwC Under-19 Men’s Interpros: Round 2 Previews
Opening wins have Leinster and Ulster as the teams to beat in the PwC Under-19 Men’s Interprovincial Series, which goes up another gear this weekend as part of double-header bills at Creggs RFC and Virgin Media Park.
PWC UNDER-19 MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:
Saturday, August 24 –
CONNACHT U-19 MEN (3rd) v LEINSTER U-19 MEN (1st), Creggs RFC, 3.30pm
CONNACHT U-19: Paul Sharkey (Galwegians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College); Ronan O’Connor (Sligo RFC/Summerhill College), Thomas Cotton (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Joseph Smyth (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Dylan Bruton (Buccaneers RFC/CBS Roscommon); Calum Elwood (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Charlie O’Carroll (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College); Rory Lyons (Westport RFC/Sancta Maria College), Jack Pollard (Galway Corinthians RFC/Blackrock College), Jason Duggan (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Michael Smyth (Claremorris RFC/St. Louis Community School), Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), Pasha Thiam (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Charlie Keane (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Oisin McNicholas (Ballina RFC/St. Louis Community School).
Replacements: Eoin Naughton (Buccaneers RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea), Michael Donnelly (Castlebar RFC/St. Gerald’s College), Brian Donohoe (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Matthew McNamara (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Donagh Kilcommins (Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Billy Ruane (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Mark Tempany (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Tom Sheehan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College).
LEINSTER U-19: Charlie Hempenstall (Wesley College); Dan Ryan (St. Michael’s College), Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College), Charlie McConnell (St. Michael’s College), Jack Halpin (St. Mary’s College); Darragh O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College), Luke Fogarty (King’s Hospital School); Adam Cooper (Terenure College), Duinn Maguire (St. Michael’s College), Luke Murtagh (Clongowes Wood College), Joe Elliot (St. Michael’s College), Sean Walsh (North Kildare RFC), Conor Hanly (Newbridge College), Ben Blaney (Terenure College) (capt), Lochlann Wardick (Terenure College).
Replacements: Cillian Jacobs (St. Mary’s College), John King (Athy RFC), Conan Gartland (MU Barnhall RFC), Tom Reynolds (CBC Monkstown), Luke Fagan (Skerries RFC), Albert Lindner (Blackrock College), Ross Doyle (Clongowes Wood College), Derry Moloney (Blackrock College).
Sunday, August 25 –
MUNSTER U-19 MEN (4th) v ULSTER U-19 MEN (2nd), Virgin Media Park, 3pm
MUNSTER U-19: Conall Cournane (Iveragh Eagles RFC); Joshua Boland (Crescent College Comprehensive), Robert Carney (Cistercian College Roscrea), Harry Murphy (PBC Cork); Calem Harte (Bandon Grammar School); Charlie O’Shea (CBC Cork), Fionn Carney (Cistercian College Roscrea); Christian Foley (Abbeyfeale RFC), Darragh Prenter (CBC Cork), Oskars Vitolins (St. Munchin’s College), Fionn O’Meara (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Jamie Walsh (Bruff RFC), Bobby Doherty (Waterpark RFC), Ian Morton (CBC Cork), Michael O’Sullivan (Iveragh Eagles RFC/Blackrock College).
Replacements: Michael Frawley (Bruff RFC), Ronan Ryan (Crescent College Comprehensive), Jibril Koura (Ardscoil Rís), Charlie Donnelly (PBC Cork), Conor Galvin (CBC Cork), Marco Cleary (Ennis RFC), Mark Hetherington (PBC Cork), Alex O’Connell (CBC Cork).
ULSTER U-19: Henry Ralston (CCB); Ethan Spratt (Regent House School), Quinn Armstrong (Wallace HS), Charlie Gray (RBAI), Josh Geddis (Wallace HS); Daniel Green (IQ Rugby), Callum Soper (RBAI); Tyrese Abolarin (MCB), James Clark (RBAI) (capt), Rio McDonagh (Wallace HS), Ryan Halpin (Down HS), Scott Gray (CCB), Josh Dobbin (Cambridge House School), Jake Scott (Sullivan Upper School), Callum McKinney (CCB).
Replacements: Aaron Caldwell (BRA), Zak Molyneaux (RBAI), Hayden Hamilton (Regent House School), Oliver Hughes (Dalriada School), Matthew Heasley (Dromore HS), Lewis Stevenson (Wallace HS), Rob Henderson (Friends’ School), Evan McGonigle (Regent House School).
ROUND 1 RESULTS:
Saturday, August 17 –
ULSTER U-19 MEN 20 CONNACHT U-19 MEN 19, Kingspan Stadium
Scorers: Ulster: Tries: Joel Barron, James Clark; Cons: Daniel Green 2; Pen: Daniel Green; Drop: Daniel Green
Connacht: Tries: Jack Pollard, Oisin McNicholas, Charlie O’Carroll; Cons: Callum Elwood 2
HT: Ulster 10 Connacht 0
Sunday, August 18 –
LEINSTER U-19 MEN 24 MUNSTER U-19 MEN 17, Energia Park
Scorers: Leinster: Tries: Duinn Maguire 2, Conor Hanly, Ethan Black; Cons: Darragh O’Dwyer 2
Munster: Tries: Alex O’Connell, Jonathan Byrne, Darragh Prenter; Con: Charlie O’Shea
HT: Leinster 12 Munster 7
FIXTURES TO COME –
ROUND 3:
Saturday, August 31 –
LEINSTER U-19 MEN v ULSTER U-19 MEN, Energia Park, 5pm
Sunday, September 1 –
MUNSTER U-19 MEN v CONNACHT U-19 MEN, Virgin Media Park, 3pm