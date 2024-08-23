PwC Under-18 Men’s Interpros: Round 2 Previews
Unbeaten Ulster’s penultimate fixture in the PwC Under-18 Schools Interprovincial Championship sees Munster make the trip north to Newforge, while round 2 of the PwC U-18 Clubs Interprovincial campaign features games at Creggs RFC and Virgin Media Park.
PWC UNDER-18 SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:
Saturday, August 24 –
ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS (1st) v MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS (3rd), Newforge Sports Complex, 2pm
ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Reuben Allen (Ballymena Academy); Russell Alo Veikune (CCB), Charlie O’Connor (RBAI), Tom Bell (Regent HS), Matthew Callaghan (Regent HS); Owen O’Kane (Rainey Endowed School), Connor McVicker (BRA); James Gould (Wallace HS), Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper School), Angus Graham (Dalriada School), Adam Boyd (RBAI), Noah Bell (Banbridge Academy), Ben Moore (Wallace HS), Sam Warwick (Wallace HS), Charlie Hargy (Ballymena Academy).
Replacements: Matthew Scott (MCB), Daniel Macklin-Copeland (Wallace HS), Ollie Fitzsimmons (Wallace HS), Jack Law (Sullivan Upper School), Cian McClean (RBAI), Alex Stevenson (Wallace HS), Connor Patton (RBAI), Callum Largey (MCB), Zach Surphlis (RBAI).
MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive); Daniel O’Connell (Ardscoil Rís), Robbie O’Donnell (Castletroy College), Ryan McCormack (Ardscoil Rís), Michael Kennedy (Bandon Grammar School); James Butler (Ardscoil Rís), Aaron Moloney (Cistercian College Roscrea), Kalum Kirwan (St. Munchin’s College), Zach Piper (Bandon Grammar School), Fionn O’Sullivan (PBC Cork), Cathal Bruhn (PBC Cork), Rob O’Sullivan (CBC Cork), Aodhan Brennan (Bandon Grammar School), Lloyd Costelloe (Ardscoil Rís), Alex Lautsou (Castletroy College).
Replacements: Oscar Doody (Cistercian College Roscrea), Diarmuid Sheehy (PBC Cork), Darragh Leyden (Ardscoil Rís), Tom Murray (PBC Cork), Xabi Scanlan (Castletroy College), Andrew Cleary (Crescent College Comprehensive), Alan Cleary (Crescent College Comprehensive), Joel Rowntree (Castletroy College).
RESULTS SO FAR:
ROUND 1:
Saturday, August 10 –
MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 15 ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 28, Highfield RFC
Scorers: Munster: Tries: Alex Lautsou, Fionn Rowsome; Con: James Butler; Pen: James Butler
Ulster: Tries: Russell Alo Velkune, Sam Warwick, Nathan Noble, Matthew Callaghan; Cons: Owen O’Kane 4
HT: Munster 10 Ulster 14
Wednesday, August 14 –
ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 34 LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 31, Kingspan Stadium
Scorers: Ulster: Tries: Connor McVicker, Nathan Noble, Russell Alo Veikune, Ollie Fitzsimmons, Owen O’Kane; Pens: Owen O’Kane 3
Leinster: Tries: Bernard White 2, Ronan Kelly, Lee Fitzpatrick 2; Cons: Luke Coffey 3
HT: Ulster 13 Leinster 12
ROUND 2:
Sunday, August 18 –
LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 48 MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 5, Energia Park
Scorers: Leinster: Tries: Lee Fitzpatrick, Luke Coffey, Bernard White, Josh Mooney, Ethan Balamash, Josh Mulligan; Cons: Luke Coffey 4, P Neary 2; Pens: Luke Coffey 2
Munster: Try: Robbie O’Donnell
HT: Leinster 17 Munster 5
FIXTURES TO COME –
ROUND 3:
Wednesday, August 28 –
MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS v LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS, Virgin Media Park, 2pm
Sunday, September 1 –
LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS v ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS, Energia Park, 2.30pm
PWC UNDER-18 CLUBS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:
Saturday, August 24 –
CONNACHT U-18 MEN (3rd) v LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS (1st), Creggs RFC, 1pm
CONNACHT U-18: Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College); Peter Moran (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Mohill Community College), Daniel Browne (Galway Corinthians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Tristan Hoey (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Scoil Mhuire Strokestown), Zack Kelly (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid); Cillian O’Neill (Sligo RFC/Summerhill College), Fiachra O’Neill (Connemara RFC/Clifden Community School); Kailin Blessing (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Seán Gannon (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Dara Noone (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Emmanuel Olanrewaju (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Dara Walsh (Galway Corinthians RFC / Coláiste Éinde), James Greaney (Galway Corinthians RFC/Presentation College Athenry), Niall Stenson (Carrick RFC/Carrick-on-Shannon Community College), Ruben Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea).
Replacements: Hugh Óg Arnold (Sligo Rugby/Summerhill College), Cathal McDonagh (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/St. Nathy’s College), John Durkan (Galwegians RFC/Gort Community College), Peter Bourke (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Reuben Colleran (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Tom Walsh (Buccaneers RFC/Clongowes Wood College), Conor Connolly (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Philip Finnan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College).
LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS: Ryan Ovenden (Greystones RFC); Peadar Glennon (Mullingar RFC), Brynn Nolan (Tullow RFC), Daniel Norval (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Hayden Casey Gray (Athy RFC); James Curry (Wicklow RFC), Oisin Kelly ((Suttonians RFC); Jack Power (MU Barnhall RFC), Eoin O’Doherty (Wexford Wanderers RFC) (capt), Anthony Ukagwu (Boyne RFC), Michael Bolger (Suttonians RFC), Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC), Cian Crampton (Naas RFC), Shane McGuigan (Longford RFC), Alex Carter (Navan RFC).
Replacements: Alex Murgatroyd (Coolmine RFC), Oisin Carroll (Cill Dara RFC), Jack Byrne (Edenderry RFC), Cillian McElwee (Kilkenny RFC), Simon Cantwell (Suttonians RFC), Ryan Murphy (Cill Dara RFC), Oisin Hade (Portlaoise RFC), Ger Hallinan (MU Barnhall RFC).
Sunday, August 25 –
MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS (4th) v ULSTER U-18 CLUBS (2nd), Virgin Media Park, 1.30pm
MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS: Ryan O’Connor (Sunday’s Well RFC); Keelan Dunne (Thurles RFC), Brehon O’Donnell (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Rory Forde (Kinsale RFC), Stephen Turner (Tralee RFC); Daniel Coughlan (Bandon RFC), James Brugger (Kinsale RFC); Richie Whelan (Dungarvan RFC), Callum Tutty (Dungarvan RFC), Thomas Crotty (Dungarvan RFC), Lucas O’Brien (Charleville RFC), Daniel Maloney (Ennis RFC), Rhys Morgan (Waterford City RFC), Charlie Callinan (Bandon RFC), Kedagh Broderick (Nenagh Ormond RFC) (capt).
Replacements: Sean Wall (Clonmel RFC), Dara O’Brien (Newcastle West RFC), Billy O’Connor (Bantry Bay RFC), Sean Moynihan (Cashel RFC), Jake Galvin (Sunday’s Well RFC), Noah O’Sullivan (Bandon RFC), Cillian Fitzpatrick (Kinsale RFC), Cathal O’Mara (Kilfeacle & District FC).
ULSTER U-18 CLUBS: James McMillan (Ballymoney RFC); Adam Hewitt (Academy RFC), Nathan Hamilton (Dungannon RFC), Josh McCaughey (Ballynahinch RFC), Ryan McDowell (Larne RFC); Andrew Jackson (Banbridge RFC), Sam Harper (Omagh Academicals RFC); Luke Caskey (Rainey RFC), Joshua McColgan (Ballyclare RFC), Don Farrell (Banbridge RFC), Archie Graham (Ballymoney RFC), Jayden Irwin (Academy RFC), Dylan Fox (Malone RFC), Harry McIlwaine (Omagh Academicals RFC), Sam Clarke (Enniskillen RFC).
Replacements: Killian Brolly (Limavady RFC), Lewis Robinson (Ards RFC), Jonah Woolley (Randalstown RFC), Jonny Beckett (Banbridge RFC), George Gamble (Enniskillen RFC), Danny Guy (Portadown RFC), Jonny Dallas (Larne RFC), Lewis Connolly (Ballynahinch RFC).
ROUND 1 RESULTS:
Saturday, August 17 –
ULSTER U-18 CLUBS 33 CONNACHT U-18 MEN 14, Kingspan Stadium
Scorers: Ulster: Tries: Josh McColgan, Ryan McDowell 2, Sam Clarke, Don Farrell; Cons: Andrew Jackson 4
Connacht: Tries: Andrew Henson, Peter Moran; Cons: Zack Kelly 2
HT: Ulster 12 Connacht 0
Sunday, August 18 –
LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS 56 MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS 17, Energia Park
Scorers: Leinster: Tries: Eoin O’Doherty 2, Michael Bolger 2, Shane McGuigan, Cian Butler, Jack Byrne, Penalty try, Oisín Hade; Cons: James Curry 3, Pen try con; Pen: James Curry
Munster: Tries: James Brugger 3; Con: Ryan O’Connor
HT: Leinster 20 Munster 12
FIXTURES TO COME –
ROUND 3:
Saturday, August 31 –
LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS v ULSTER U-18 CLUBS, Energia Park, 3pm
Sunday, September 1 –
MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS v CONNACHT U-18 MEN, Virgin Media Park, 1pm