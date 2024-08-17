PwC Under-18 Clubs Interpros: Round 1 Previews
Kingspan Stadium and Energia Park are the venues for the opening matches of the PwC Under-18 Clubs Interprovincial Championship, with the best U-18 male players from the club scene showcased in first round triple headers.
PWC UNDER-18 CLUBS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP:
ROUND 1 –
Saturday, August 17:
ULSTER U-18 CLUBS v CONNACHT U-18 CLUBS, Kingspan Stadium, 4.30pm
ULSTER U-18 CLUBS: Adam Hewitt (Academy RFC); Nathan Hamilton (Dungannon RFC), Cameron Cummings (City of Armagh RFC) (capt), Josh McCaughey (Ballynahinch RFC), Ryan McDowell (Larne RFC); Andrew Jackson (Banbridge RFC), Sam Harper (Omagh Academicals RFC); Luke Caskey (Rainey RFC), Joshua McColgan (Ballyclare RFC), Jonah Woolley (Randalstown RFC), Archie Graham (Ballymoney RFC), Jayden Irwin (Academy RFC), Dylan Fox (Malone RFC), Harry McIlwaine (Omagh Academicals RFC), Sam Clarke (Enniskillen RFC).
Replacements: Killian Brolly (Limavady RFC), Lewis Robinson (Ards RFC), Don Farrell (Banbridge RFC), Harry Dougan (City of Armagh RFC), George Gamble (Enniskillen RFC), Danny Guy (Portadown RFC), Jonny Dallas (Larne RFC).
CONNACHT U-18: Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College); Peter Moran (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Mohill Community College), Daniel Browne (Galway Corinthians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Tristan Hoey (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Scoil Mhuire Strokestown), Zack Kelly (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid); Cillian O’Neill (Sligo RFC/Summerhill College), Tom Walsh (Buccaneers RFC/Clongowes Wood College); Kailin Blessing (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Seán Gannon (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), John Durkan (Galwegians RFC/Gort Community School), Emmanuel Olanrewaju (Ballinsloe RFC/Garbally College), Dara Walsh (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), James Greaney (Galway Corinthians RFC/Presentation College Athenry), Matthew McNamara (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Ruben Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea).
Replacements: Andrew Deegan (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Cathal McDonagh (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/St. Nathy’s College), Dara Noone (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Peter Bourke (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Niall Stenson (Carrcik-on-Shannon RFC/Carrick-on-Shannon Community School), Fiachra O’Neill (Connemara RFC/Clifden Community School), Lorcan Mullarkey (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste na Coiribe), Conor Connolly (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/St. Muredach’s College).
Sunday, August 18:
LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS v MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS, Energia Park, 3pm
LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS: Ryan Ovenden (Greystones RFC); Peadar Glennon (Mullingar RFC), Brynn Nolan (Tullow RFC), Daniel Norval (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Hayden Casey-Gray (Athy RFC); James Curry (Wicklow RFC), Oisín Kelly (Suttonians RFC); Jack Power (MU Barnhall RFC), Eoin O’Doherty (Wexford Wanderers RFC) (capt), Anthony Ukagwu (Boyne RFC), Michael Bolger (Suttonians RFC), Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC), Cian Crampton (Naas RFC), Shane McGuigan (Longford RFC), Alex Carter (Navan RFC).
Replacements: Chris Larn (Athy RFC), Ponamu Pallezziti (Suttonians RFC), Jack Byrne (Edenderry RFC), Cillian McElwee (Kilkenny RFC), Simon Cantwell (Suttonians RFC), Ryan Murphy (Cill Dara RFC), Oisín Hade (Portlaoise RFC), Ger Hallinan (MU Barnhall RFC).
MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS: Ryan O’Connor (Sunday’s Well RFC); Keelan Dunne (Thurles RFC), Brehon O’Donnell (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Rory Forde (Kinsale RFC), Tadgh Flavin (Dungarvan RFC); Daniel Coughlan (Bandon RFC), James Brugger (Kinsale RFC); Richie Whelan (Dungarvan RFC), Callum Tutty (Dungarvan RFC), Thomas Crotty (Dungarvan RFC), Lucas O’Brien (Charleville RFC), Daniel Maloney (Ennis RFC), Rhys Morgan (Waterford City RFC), Charlie Callinan (Bandon RFC), Kedagh Broderick (Nenagh Ormond RFC) (capt).
Replacements: Sean Wall (Clonmel RFC), Dara O’Brien (Newcastle West RFC), Solomon Delea (Cobh Pirates RFC), Ryan Gratton (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Jake Galvin (Sunday’s Well RFC), Noah O’Sullivan (Bandon RFC), Cillian Fitzpatrick (Kinsale RFC)/Conor Byrne (Ennis RFC), Stephen Turner (Tralee RFC).
UPCOMING FIXTURES:
ROUND 2 –
Saturday, August 24:
Connacht U-18s v Leinster U-18 Clubs, Creggs RFC, 1pm
Sunday, August 25:
Munster U-18 Clubs v Ulster U-18 Clubs, Virgin Media Park, 12.30pm
ROUND 3 –
Saturday, August 31:
Leinster U-18 Clubs v Ulster U-18 Clubs, Energia Park, 3pm
Sunday, September 1:
Munster U-18 Clubs v Connacht U-18s, Virgin Media Park, 1pm