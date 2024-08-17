PwC Under-19 Men’s Interpros: Round 1 Previews
This season’s PwC Under-19 Men’s Interprovincial Series kicks off today with Ulster and Connacht closing out a bumper day of action at Kingspan Stadium. Leinster and Munster clash on Sunday as part of another triple header at Energia Park.
PWC UNDER-19 MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL SERIES:
ROUND 1 –
Saturday, August 17:
ULSTER U-19 MEN v CONNACHT U-19 MEN, Kingspan Stadium, 6.30pm
ULSTER U-19 MEN: Evan McGonigle (Regent House Grammar School); Henry Ralston (CCB), Quinn Armstrong (Wallace HS), Rob Henderson (Friends’ School), Joel Barron (Friends’ School); Daniel Green (IQ Rugby), Callum Soper (RBAI); Tyrese Abolarin (MCB), James Clark (RBAI) (capt), Rio McDonagh (Wallace HS), Ryan Halpin (Down HS), Scott Gray (CCB), Jake Scott (Sullivan Upper School), Matthew Heasley (Dromore HS), Callum McKinney (CCB).
Replacements: Aaron Caldwell (BRA), Zak Molyneaux (RBAI), Josh Dobbin (Cambridge House Grammar School), Ethan Pavlovic (BRA), Ryan Hanna (Banbridge Academy), Lewis Stevenson (Wallace HS), Charlie Gray (RBAI), Ethan Spratt (Regent House Grammar School), Hayden Hamilton (Regent House Grammar School).
CONNACHT U-19 MEN: Paul Sharkey (Galwegians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College); Ronan O’Connor (Sligo RFC/Summerhill College), Thomas Cotton (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Tom Sheehan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Dylan Bruton (Buccaneers RFC/CBS Roscommon); Calum Elwood (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Billy Ruane (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College); Rory Lyons (Westport RFC / Sancta Maria College), Jack Pollard (Buccaneers RFC/Garbally College), Brian Donohoe (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Liam Cahill (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste na Coiribe), Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), Pasha Thiam (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Charlie Keane (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Oisin McNicholas (Ballina RFC/St. Louis Community School).
Replacements: Eoin Naughton (Buccaneers RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea), Michael Donnelly (Castlebar RFC/St. Gerald’s College), Jason Duggan (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Michael Smyth (Claremorris RFC/St. Louis Community School), Donagh Kilcommins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Charlie O’Carroll (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Joseph Smyth (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Mark Tempany (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School).
Sunday, August 18:
LEINSTER U-19 MEN v MUNSTER U-19 MEN, Energia Park, 5pm
LEINSTER U-19 MEN: Charlie Hempenstall (Wesley College); Dan Ryan (St. Michael’s College), Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College), Charlie McConnell (St. Michael’s College), Eoin Conlon (Mullingar RFC); Darragh O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College), Luke Fogarty (The King’s Hospital); Adam Cooper (Terenure College), Rian Handley (Wesley College), Luke Murtagh (Clongowes Wood College), Joe Elliot (St. Michael’s College), Sean Walsh (North Kildare RFC), Conor Hanly (Newbridge College), Ben Blaney (Terenure College) (capt). Brian Walsh (Blackrock College).
Replacements: Duinn Maguire (St. Michael’s College), John King (Athy RFC), Conan Gartland (MU Barnhall RFC), Tom Reynolds (CBC Monkstown), Lochlann Wardick (Terenure College), Albert Lindner (Blackrock College), Ross Doyle (Clongowes Wood College), Derry Moloney (Blackrock College).
MUNSTER U-19 MEN: Conall Cournane (Iveragh Eagles RFC); Alex O’Connell (CBC Cork), Robert Carney (Cistercian College Roscrea), Harry Murphy (PBC Cork), Calem Harte (Bandon Grammar School); Charlie O’Shea (CBC Cork), Marco Cleary (Ennis RFC); Christian Foley (Abbeyfeale RFC), Jonathan Byrne (Crescent College Comprehensive), Cian Walsh (CBC Cork), Charlie Fenton (Crescent College Comprehensive), Jamie Walsh (Bruff RFC), Bobby Doherty (Waterpark RFC), Ian Morton (CBC Cork), Michael O’Sullivan (Iveragh Eagles RFC/Blackrock College).
Replacements: Darragh Prenter (CBC Cork), Ronan Ryan (Crescent College Comprehensive), Oskars Vitolins (St. Munchin’s College), Fionn O’Meara (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Michael Frawley (Bruff RFC), Stephen O’Donovan (Bantry Bay RFC), Mark Hetherington (PBC Cork), Conor Galvin (CBC Cork).
UPCOMING FIXTURES:
ROUND 2 –
Saturday, August 24:
Connacht U-19 Men v Leinster U-19 Men, Creggs RFC, 3.30pm
Sunday, August 25:
Munster U-19 Men v Ulster U-19 Men, Virgin Media Park, 3pm
ROUND 3 –
Saturday, August 31:
Leinster U-19 Men v Ulster U-19 Men, Energia Park, 5pm
Sunday, September 1:
Munster U-19 Men v Connacht U-19 Men, Virgin Media Park, 3pm