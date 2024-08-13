Flynn And Farthing Join Connacht Academy Squad

There are four new players in the Year 1 intake, including back rower Max Flynn, fresh from his recent involvement in the Ireland Under-20s’ World Rugby U-20 Championship campaign.

Having returned from injury, Flynn helped Ireland to a fourth place finish at the tournament in South Africa, making his debut against Georgia before playing against New Zealand in the 3rd-4th place play-off.

The 19-year-old hails from Lackagh, a small rural village about 20 kilometres from Galway city, and was part of the Connacht Academy’s training squad last season.

Speaking about joining the Connacht Academy, Flynn said: “I’m enjoying training in our Academy sessions. It’s really focused on your skill development, it’s very personal with the development, and the coaches are class.

“Whenever we get the chance to train with the pros, which is quite regular to be fair, it’s great. You get to test yourself against some of the best, so it’s really enjoyable. It’s challenging but I’m really enjoying it.

“I’m just focused on continual development. The coaches that I’m working with, Andrew Browne, Eric Elwood, and Morgan Codyre as well, they’re brilliant. Always reviewing clips, always reviewing training.

“There are obviously big goals I have as well, but the main thing would just be about improving all the time, and I’m definitely in the right place to do that.”

Flynn’s Galway Corinthians club-mate, Tomás Farthing, has also joined the province’s Academy set-up. The talented scrum half from An Spidéal was an All-Ireland winner with the Galway minor footballers in 2022.

Farthing and Flynn helped Corinthians to earn promotion to Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A last season, with Farthing chosen as the Connacht U-19 Player of the Year in May.

“A big aim for me this year is just to keep developing my game,” said the 19-year-old half-back (pictured above with Shane Mallon). “Keep working with the Academy coaches and the players around me to keep improving and pushing on.

“Especially with Corinthians now being in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League, to really push on with that challenge as well.”

Completing the new Connacht Academy intake are loosehead prop Billy Bohan (Newbridge College) and back rower Éanna McCarthy (UCC).

Both Bohan and McCarthy were involved in the Ireland U-19s’ Easter series against France earlier this year, with McCarthy, the former CBC Cork captain, scoring the match-winning try in Ireland’s 19-10 victory in the second game.

Meanwhile, moving up to Year 2 under Elwood’s tutelage are prop Fiachna Barrett, hooker Matthew Victory, out-half Seán Naughton, centre Finn Treacy, and back-three specialist James Nicholson.

The four Year 3 players in the Connacht Academy squad are centres John Devine and Daniel Hawkshaw, and back-three players Shane Mallon and Harry West.

CONNACHT ACADEMY SQUAD – 2024/25 SEASON:

YEAR ONE –

Billy Bohan – Loosehead Prop

Tomás Farthing – Scrum Half

Max Flynn – Back Rower

Éanna McCarthy – Back Rower

YEAR TWO –

Fiachna Barrett – Tighthead Prop

Seán Naughton – Out-Half

James Nicholson – Back-Three

Finn Treacy – Centre/Winger

Matthew Victory – Hooker

YEAR THREE –

John Devine – Centre

Daniel Hawkshaw – Centre

Shane Mallon – Centre/Winger

Harry West – Out-Half/Full-Back