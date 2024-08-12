Connacht Announce Naming Rights Partnership For Existing Seated Stand

Connacht Rugby have announced that the existing seated stand at Dexcom Stadium will now be known as the Burkeway Homes Stand, as part of a new naming rights partnership with the Burkeway Group .

The stand has a capacity of 300 people and was first constructed in 2016, to provide supporters with an additional premium seated option for home URC and EPCR fixtures. It has since proved extremely popular, selling out for every game last season.

This naming right deal includes extensive Burkeway Homes branding on the stand, and name recognition on all Connacht Rugby ticketing and signage.

For over 25 years, Burkeway Homes has endeavoured to provide quality new homes which exceed modern building regulations and practices and focus on the importance of good design and quality.

Across Ireland, some of Burkeway Homes most distinguished landmark developments can be recognised, from the sophisticated living of Foxrock, Dublin, to the highly desired Ard Raithní development in Barna, Galway.

Philip Patterson, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Connacht Rugby, said: “As our redevelopment continues in earnest, our seated stand offering at Dexcom Stadium remains one of the best ways for fans to enjoy a game in comfort.

“Therefore, we’re delighted that Burkeway Homes have come on board as a naming rights partner for the stand.

“They have a long and proud history here in the west of Ireland, and are one of the great success stories in property development, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with them and help further grow their brand.”

Michael Burke, Managing Director of Burkeway Homes, commented: “We’re thrilled to become a partner with Connacht Rugby this year.

“Like Connacht Rugby, community is the heart of what we believe in building, and that’s why we consider Connacht a good partner for us.

“Many of our employees, family, and friends are passionate Connacht Rugby fans, and we’re looking forward to getting behind the team as they compete this season.”