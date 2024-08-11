Everyone in Irish Rugby is saddened by the tragic passing of former Ireland Under-20, Munster and Connacht player Rory Burke .

Rory, who played his schools rugby with CBC Cork and his club rugby with Cork Constitution, joined the Munster Academy in 2013.

A hugely popular member of the squad, he made his senior debut against Grenoble at Thomond Park in August 2015 before being part of the British & Irish Cup-winning squad in 2017. He was also an All-Ireland League title winner with Cork Con that year.

Capped twice for the Ireland Under-19s, he went on to play 10 times for the Ireland U-20s in the U-20 Six Nations and the World Rugby U-20 Championship in 2014, scoring one try.

Rory joined Connacht for the 2019/20 season, where he was a popular member of the dressing room amongst players and management alike.

A powerful loosehead prop, he joined Connacht from Nottingham where he made 30 appearances over two years.

Everyone in the IRFU, Munster, and Connacht extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Sarah, parents Paul and Karen, and all his friends and family fortunate enough to have known him.

Death Notice: Rory Burke RIP