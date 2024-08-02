The recent vision and plan for Rugby in Ireland was released by the IRFU in June and outlined our ambitions to accelerate the growth of the women’s game over the coming years. To support this we are seeking to hire a Women’s Rugby Strategy Implementation Lead.

Reporting directly to the CEO, the successful candidate will be responsible for coordinating & leading the overall women’s game strategy within the IRFU, shaping and delivering the women and girls rugby strategy and working directly with the senior leadership team, as well as provincial and international stakeholders, to accelerate the growth of women and girl’s rugby, elevate its importance and align all relevant functions in delivering on the plan.

The Ireland Women’s 7s team recently finished 8th at their first ever Olympics while the 15s secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup 2025 and promotion to WXV1 later this year.

The annual report, published yesterday, highlighted a 20% increase in the number of Clubs with female teams in the past year alone, and we

now have more women and girls playing than ever before.

Speaking at the launch of the strategy in June IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said, “The acceleration of our Women’s game is a major priority. With a Rugby World Cup firmly on the horizon in 2025, the potential to drive this aspect of Rugby in Ireland represents a major opportunity for the IRFU.”

For more information on the role and to apply please click here