Ireland ‘A’ To Face England ‘A’ In February 2025

The IRFU is delighted to confirm that Ireland ‘A’ will take on England ‘A’ at Ashton Gate Stadium next February, providing more young players within the system with exposure to high-level game time in a green jersey.

The fixture will take place on Sunday, 23 February and kick off at 1pm.

The most recent meeting between the teams was back in 2015 – then named England Saxons and Ireland Wolfhounds – and saw the visitors claim a 18-9 victory at Musgrave Park in Cork.

IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, said: “We’re delighted to add this Ireland ‘A’ fixture to next season’s schedule, once again providing a broader pool of players with further exposure to the National Team environment.

“Access to meaningful and consistent game time for our emerging players is a key focus and this match will come off the back of our Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa this Autumn and a busy November schedule for our Men’s Senior team.”

Broadcast information will be confirmed in due course, while tickets can be purchased via England Rugby here.