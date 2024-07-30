U18 Men’s Development Squad Named

The IRFU is hosting a Men’s U18 Development week in August with teams from Italy, Scotland and Wales joining an Ireland Development Squad at the camp in Clongowes Wood College and the IRFU High Performance Centre.

The development camp will run from the 3rd – 9th August 2024. The Ireland squad is drawn from the four Provincial U18 Club sides and the IQ Rugby squad.

The squad will be coached by Jamie Kirk who has overseen Schools Cup success with RBAI and Energia AIL promotion with Instonians in recent seasons.

He will be assisted by Johne Murphy, current Naas head coach as well as with Newbridge College.

Speaking about the development week Wayne Mitchell, National Talent ID Manager, said, “We’re delighted to be hosting the U18 International Development Week this year and to welcome teams from Italy, Wales and Scotland. Having the teams together in Clongowes Wood College and playing at the High Performance Centre presents a wonderful opportunity for players and coaches to share knowledge and experience a high performance environment.

Our squad is drawn from the Provincial Clubs teams and IQ Rugby, which are currently training in their own respected provincial summer programmes prior to competing in the PwC U18 Interprovincial Championship. For all of these players, it will be a first experience of training and playing against international opponents, which will give them valuable experience to support their future development.”

U18 Ireland Development Squad

Adam Hewitt (Academy RFC/BRA/Ulster Rugby)

Alex Kerr (Sale Sharks/St. Anselm’s College/IQ Rugby)

Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/ Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

Anthony Ukagwu (Boyne RFC/ St Mary’s Diocesan, Drogheda/Leinster Rugby)

Cameron Cummings (City of Armagh RFC/Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/ St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby)

Cillian O’Neill (Sligo RFC/ Summerhill College/Connacht Rugby)

Conor Butler (Naas RFC/ Naas CBS/Leinster Rugby)

Daniel Norval (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Good Counsel College, New Ross/Leinster Rugby)

Dylan Rice (Castlebar RFC/ St Gerald’s College/Connacht Rugby)

Eoin O’Doherty (Wexford Wanderers RFC/ Good Counsel College, New Ross/Leinster Rugby)

Evan Whelham (Cobh Pirates RFC/Munster Rugby)

Ferdia O’Braonain (Corinthians RFC/ Coláiste Chroí Mhuire/Connacht Rugby)

Fergus Callington (Harlequins F.C./ Whitgift School /IQ Rugby)

Finn O’Dwyer (Kanturk RFC/Munster Rugby)

Harry Watters (Ratoath RFC/Ratoath College/Leinster Rugby)

Jamie Walsh (Bruff RFC/Munster Rugby)

Joe Byrne (Gloucester Rugby/Hartpury College/IQ Rugby)

Kailin Blessing (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

Michael Bolger (Suttonians RFC/St Fintan’s High School/Leinster Rugby)

Oisin Berthoz (Corinthians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College/Connacht Rugby)

Pasha Thiam (Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Einde/Connacht Rugby)

Ryan McDowell (Larne RFC/Larne GS/Ulster Rugby)

Sean Glennon (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College/Connacht Rugby)

Shane McGuigan (Longford RFC/Wilson’s Hospital School/Leinster Rugby)

Soloman Delea (Cobh Pirates RFC/Munster Rugby)

Taite Fortey (Gloucester Rugby/Hartpury College /IQ Rugby)

Thomas Crotty (Dungarvan RFC/Munster Rugby)

Ireland U18 Development Squad Management

Jamie Kirk – Head Coach

Johne Murphy – Assistant Coach

Ken Moore – Assistant Coach

Anthony McKibben – Team Manager

Rob Cassidy – Athletic Development Coach

Paddy Gillman – Team Physio

Dr. Padraigh Sheeran – Team Doctor

Alan Doonan – Team Analyst

Gordon Crowley – Team Logistics

U18 International Development Week 2024 – Fixtures

All teams will play 3 conditioned matches on the 9th August 2024 in the IRFU National High Performance Centre

Match 1 – U18 Ireland Development vs. U18 Wales @ 11.30am

Match 2 – U18 Ireland Development vs. U18 Scotland @ 13.15pm

Match 3 – U18 Ireland Development vs. U18 Italy @ 14.45pm