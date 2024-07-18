Leinster And Castore Unveil Province’s New Home Jersey

Ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season, the new Leinster Rugby home jersey has been unveiled by Leinster and Castore .

The jersey will be worn for the first time by the Leinster Women’s team in the opening game of their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title defence against Connacht at Energia Park on Saturday, August 10.

The kit is designed for those on and off the field.

From the players to the fans, the kit is launched to celebrate every individual that shows up for Leinster Rugby – to play, to support, to coach, to referee and to volunteer, celebrating their commitment and passion for the province.

The distinctive pattern of the Leinster home jersey is inspired by the Irish harp – the cornerstone of Leinster Rugby’s crest, and the province itself.

Leinster’s iconic blue is ever-present, featuring an intricate linear print showcasing the 12 counties and, as requested by you, the supporters, the embroidered Leinster crest has made a return. The fabric offers improved mobility for every pass, catch, tackle, and cheer.

Showcase your support and be the first to wear it with pride.

The new Leinster Rugby jersey will be available to purchase ahead of the new season online here, and from all sports retailers nationwide.