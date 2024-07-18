Forwards Coach Grant Leaves Ulster After Five Years

With pre-season training for the Ulster senior Men’s squad starting on Monday, Ulster Rugby can confirm that Grant will not be rejoining the group for the 2024/25 season.

Over the five years that he has coached at Kingspan Stadium, Ulster have become known for their formidable try-scoring maul, with the Botswana-born former back rower responsible for blooding a talented new generation of homegrown forwards.

Commenting on today’s announcement, head coach Richie Murphy said: “Roddy has given a lot to Ulster over the past five years, and we would like to thank him for all his hard work that is set to stand by us as a squad in the seasons ahead.

“From a personal perspective, I really enjoyed working together at the end of last season. Roddy is a coach that gives it his all, and I know how much maintaining the highest standards means to him.

“On behalf of everyone at Ulster Rugby, I would like to wish Roddy every success for the future.”

The 37-year-old Grant, who played 137 times for Edinburgh between 2009 and 2015, added: “I’m extremely proud of our work as forwards over the past five years. I feel that I leave with the pack in a better place than when I arrived.

“The guys have built a very strong reputation as a forward pack. I gave it my all, and I went all in. Thank you to all the players who gave everything, and went all in for me too.”