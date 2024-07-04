Watch Ireland U20s Live From South Africa And Italy

There’s a feast of rugby action this week starting with the two Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, in action in South Africa and Italy.

Ireland Men’s U20 v Georgia U20 – 1pm

First up the Ireland Men’s U20s are in action in South Africa at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Head Coach Willie Falloon has made seven changes to the side that beat Italy in the opening match including Max Flynn and Ruben Moloney who will make their debuts for the Ireland Under-20 Men as part of the team to play Georgia.

The match in Stellenbosch kicks off at 1pm Irish time today and you can watch all the action live here – RugbyPass TV

You need to create a free account to access the live game on RugbyPassTV.

Ireland Women’s U20 v England U20 – 5.30pm

Thursday evening sees the Ireland Women’s U20s face England in the inaugural Six Nations Women’s Summer Series in Parma.

Speaking about the tournament Head Coach Niamh Briggs said, “Competition within the squad has been huge, we’ve prepped really well. It’s going to be tough as England are a very strong team. For us it’s about concentrating on us as we’re at a different stage of the path to them at the moment.”

Offering a vital platform for Women’s under-20s players to test themselves against the best players from other nations, the tournament opens up another route to international rugby.