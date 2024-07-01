David Lynn Joins BKT URC As Independent Chairperson

The BKT United Rugby Championship has welcomed media executive David Lynn as an independent non-executive chairperson of the league’s board (Pro Rugby Championship DAC).

With a career in the media and broadcast industry spanning over 20 years and including a number of worldwide roles across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Lynn arrives after his most recent senior position as CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (now Paramount International).

In that role he achieved record operating income and profit growth while driving a large scale digital transformation, including the launch of Paramount+ and Pluto in a number of countries throughout Europe and Latin America.

Prior to this, Irishman Lynn spent nine years with Viacom International Media Networks where he served in President and Managing Director roles across various territories from the UK and Ireland to Australia and Eastern Europe, and led the acquisition of Channel 5 in the UK.

He will provide guidance on rights strategies, streaming innovation, production and live events. In addition to his new role with the BKT URC, he also serves as a non-executive director for Six Nations Rugby and Grup Mediapro in Spain.

Welcoming Lynn into his new role, Martin Anayi, CEO of the BKT United Rugby Championship, said: “As we approach a number of crucial growth years for the BKT United Rugby Championship, and rugby itself, it is a fantastic coup to attract the skills and experience that David has developed at the highest levels of the media industry.

“The BKT URC is enjoying a tremendous spell of growth and success on and off the pitch, and David’s presence as chairperson of our board and the guidance he provides will ensure we capitalise on our momentum as we seek to fulfil our potential and reach new heights as a business.”

Marking his appointment, Lynn commented: “The BKT URC is a rising force in club rugby with a vibrant new brand and a truly exciting product on the pitch, and it is really exciting to be part of a league that is truly on the up.

“I look forward to working with Martin, the Unions, and CVC, continuing to innovate the league for fans, partners, and broadcasters alike.”