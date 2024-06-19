Over 2,400 Girls Give it a Try in Rugby Clubs around the Country

Now in its eighth year, the Canterbury Give it a Try programme had over 2,470 girls take part in the programme this summer , with 154 rugby clubs participating across the country and more than 11,000 girls giving rugby a try since its inception in 2017.

The programme is specifically designed for girls aged 8 – 14, which introduces them gradually to the game of rugby and is run over eight weeks in April, May and June.

Local rugby clubs link up with their local schools and sports clubs to work together to offer girls the opportunity to give rugby a try, with the hopes of the girls joining their rugby club for the new season.

Along with great fun, making friends, lots of games and a gentle and gradual introduction to the game of rugby. All registered participants of the Canterbury Give it a Try programme, receive a t-shirt for taking part.

We joined Midland Warriors for their final Canterbury Give it a Try session, to hear about the clubs successful first year taking part in the programme, as they welcomed over 100 girls to the club over the eight weeks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Orla Fullam-Smith, IRFU Women’s Executive Officer, said