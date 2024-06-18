Ulster To Play Queensland Reds In 2025

2Ulster will play host to the Australian Super Rugby side at Kingspan Stadium on Friday 7 February 2025 as part of the club’s centenary celebrations next season for its home ground, (kick-off 7.35pm).

The Bank of Ireland Mid-Season Challenge, which is part of a wider European tour by the Brisbane-based team, will see the return of Ulster Rugby’s former Director of Rugby, and now Queensland Reds Head Coach, Les Kiss.

There will also be another familiar face for Ulster supporters, as fan-favourite former prop, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, will return to Kingspan Stadium after spending the 2022/23 season with the province before he joined the Reds.

Next season’s fixture will be the third time the two sides have met, with Ulster having first faced the Reds back in 1986 at Ravenhill, with the Australian visitors winning a tight match by six points to four.

The two teams would not clash for another 22 years until a Reds Development team were beaten 24-0 by Ulster in a pre-season friendly at the province’s home ground in 2008.

Les Kiss, Head Coach at Queensland Reds, said,

“Personally, I can’t wait. I have great memories of my own time at Ulster and players like Iain Henderson, a Lions player in his own right,

“The stadium is an intimidating place to play. I can’t think of a better experience for our players than to meet when the fans are singing ‘Stand Up for the Ulstermen’ on a cold Friday night.”

Ticketing Info

Tickets for this fixture are now on sale at ulster.rugby/buytickets, priced from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors.

This fixture is not included in Season Ticket packages, but 2024/25 Season Ticket holders can avail of an early bird offer of 25% off tickets up until the end of July. Season Ticket holders have been emailed with further information on how to claim tickets.

If you’re interested in becoming a Season Ticket holder and securing your place at every big game at Kingspan Stadium in 2024/25, visit ulster.rugby/seasontickets.

Match Details

Bank of Ireland Mid-Season Challenge

Ulster Rugby v Queensland Reds

Friday 7 February 2025, 7.35pm

Kingspan Stadium