Ireland

Irish Rugby Receives €1.2 Million From Sports Energy Support Scheme

News

10th June 2024 09:00

By Editor

Irish Rugby has benefitted from the SESS scheme run by Sport Ireland ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Irish Rugby has benefitted from just over €1.2 million in grants from the Sports Energy Support Scheme with the money allocated across clubs, branches and other facilities.

The purpose of the fund, which was secured as part of Budget 2023, is to support sports clubs and organisations with the increased energy costs associated with the provision of sport. The Government, through Sport Ireland, ran three phases of the SESS scheme, with the latest concluding in late 2023.

The IRFU ran a detailed consultation with each of the Branches of the Union to assess impact, costs, eligibility and need. The Union then applied on behalf of clubs and branches.

The IRFU is grateful to the Government, Sport Ireland and the Department of Sport for their support.

The awards granted are as follows

Club Name  SESS Support Provided Over 3 Phases 
Abbeyfeale RFC 3,657
Ardee RFC 631
Arklow RFC 4,009
Ashbourne RFC 16,941
Athboy RFC 3,097
Athy RFC 3,712
Balbriggan RFC 8,124
Ballina RFC 10,243
Ballinasloe RFC 6,858
Ballincollig RFC 6,364
Ballyhaunis RFC 1,719
Bandon RFC 5,109
Bective Rangers FC 11,889
Birr RFC 915
Blackrock College RFC 33,095
Boyne RFC 4,038
BRUFF RFC 10,024
Buccaneers RFC 22,918
Carrick-on-Shannon RFC 1,120
Carrick-on-Suir RFC RFC 2,608
Cashel RFC 4,409
Castlebar RFC 2,868
Castleisland RFC 4,556
Cavan RFC 8,334
Charleville and District RFC 805
Cill Dara RFC 2,790
Clane RFC 1,494
Clanwilliam FC 5,382
Claremorris Colts RFC 1,920
Clonakilty RFC 5,575
Clondalkin RFC 4,221
Clonmel RFC 7,961
Clontarf FC 10,280
Cobh Pirates RFC 8,054
Connacht Rugby 48,059
Connemara RFC 3,994
Coolmine RFC 21,077
Galway Corinthians RFC 12,354
Cork Constitution FC 14,290
Cork Rugby Stadium 3,679
Corrib 3,578
County Carlow FC 12,836
Creggs RFC 13,430
De La Salle Palmerston FC 15,120
Dolphin RFC 1,069
Douglas RFC 967
Dungarvan RFC 1,774
Dunmanway RFC 2,942
Dunmore RFC 2,007
Edenderry RFC 8,448
Ennis RFC 1,660
Enniscorthy RFC 7,323
Fermoy RFC 5,643
Galbally RFC 3,539
Galwegians RFC 9,564
Garda Westmanstown RFC 139
Garryowen FC 21,938
Gorey RFC 8,226
Gort RFC 419
Greystones RFC 33,350
Highfield RFC 15,368
IRFU HPC 62,746
Kanturk RFC 2,026
Kilkenny RFC 7,124
Kinsale RFC 8,435
Lansdowne FC 10,166
Leinster Rugby 42,775
Listowel RFC 170
Longford Rugby Club 8,799
Loughrea RFC 1,129
Malahide RFC 5,082
Midland Warriers RFC 659
Midleton RFC 6,351
Monaghan RFC 390
Monivea RFC 4,196
Monkstown FC 18,855
MU Barnhall RFC 11,856
Mullingar RFC 2,491
Munster Rugby HPC 11,352
Munster Rugby Offices 2,830
Muskerry RFC 2,919
Naas RFC 10,032
Navan RFC 32,151
Nenagh Ormond RFC 7,399
New Ross RFC 3,125
Newbridge RFC 2,672
Newcastlewest RFC 748
North Kildare RFC 1,506
North Meath RFC 1,516
Old Belvedere RFC 44,292
Old Christians RFC 20,152
Old Wesley RFC 12,060
Portarlington RFC 6,454
Portlaoise RFC 10,639
Presentation RFC 204
Rathdrum RFC 6,273
Ratoath RFC 978
Richmond RFC 7,470
Roscrea RFC 760
Rugby Chorca Dhuibhne 1,051
Scariff RFC 2,461
Seapoint Rugby Club 13,257
Shannon RFC 7,369
Skerries Rugby Club 29,484
Skibbereen Rugby Club 4,504
Sligo Rugby Football Club 8,979
St Mary’s College Rugby Football Club 34,771
St Mary’s RFC Limerick 7,757
St Senan’s RFC 2,787
Stillorgan-Rathfarnham RFC 8,525
Sunday’s Well RFC 16,974
Suttonians RFC 22,632
Tallaght RFC 390
Terenure College RFC 14,233
Thomond Park DAC 51,646
Thomond RFC 4,511
Thurles RFC 11,576
Tralee RFC 1,718
Tuam Rugby Club 6,030
Tullamore Ruby Club 15,673
Tullow RFC 4,103
UL Bohemian RFC 7,635
Virginia RFC 3,747
Wanderers FC 4,345
Waterford City RFC 3,435
Waterpark RFC 6,602
Wexford Wanderers RFC 2,043
Wicklow RFC 29,180
Youghal RFC 4,698
Young Munster RFC 12,996
Total                                                                           1,222,406.95