Irish Rugby Receives €1.2 Million From Sports Energy Support Scheme

Irish Rugby has benefitted from just over €1.2 million in grants from the Sports Energy Support Scheme with the money allocated across clubs, branches and other facilities.

The purpose of the fund, which was secured as part of Budget 2023, is to support sports clubs and organisations with the increased energy costs associated with the provision of sport. The Government, through Sport Ireland, ran three phases of the SESS scheme, with the latest concluding in late 2023.

The IRFU ran a detailed consultation with each of the Branches of the Union to assess impact, costs, eligibility and need. The Union then applied on behalf of clubs and branches.

The IRFU is grateful to the Government, Sport Ireland and the Department of Sport for their support.

The awards granted are as follows