Irish Rugby Receives €1.2 Million From Sports Energy Support Scheme
Irish Rugby has benefitted from just over €1.2 million in grants from the Sports Energy Support Scheme with the money allocated across clubs, branches and other facilities.
The purpose of the fund, which was secured as part of Budget 2023, is to support sports clubs and organisations with the increased energy costs associated with the provision of sport. The Government, through Sport Ireland, ran three phases of the SESS scheme, with the latest concluding in late 2023.
The IRFU ran a detailed consultation with each of the Branches of the Union to assess impact, costs, eligibility and need. The Union then applied on behalf of clubs and branches.
The IRFU is grateful to the Government, Sport Ireland and the Department of Sport for their support.
The awards granted are as follows
|Club Name
|SESS Support Provided Over 3 Phases
|Abbeyfeale RFC
|3,657
|Ardee RFC
|631
|Arklow RFC
|4,009
|Ashbourne RFC
|16,941
|Athboy RFC
|3,097
|Athy RFC
|3,712
|Balbriggan RFC
|8,124
|Ballina RFC
|10,243
|Ballinasloe RFC
|6,858
|Ballincollig RFC
|6,364
|Ballyhaunis RFC
|1,719
|Bandon RFC
|5,109
|Bective Rangers FC
|11,889
|Birr RFC
|915
|Blackrock College RFC
|33,095
|Boyne RFC
|4,038
|BRUFF RFC
|10,024
|Buccaneers RFC
|22,918
|Carrick-on-Shannon RFC
|1,120
|Carrick-on-Suir RFC RFC
|2,608
|Cashel RFC
|4,409
|Castlebar RFC
|2,868
|Castleisland RFC
|4,556
|Cavan RFC
|8,334
|Charleville and District RFC
|805
|Cill Dara RFC
|2,790
|Clane RFC
|1,494
|Clanwilliam FC
|5,382
|Claremorris Colts RFC
|1,920
|Clonakilty RFC
|5,575
|Clondalkin RFC
|4,221
|Clonmel RFC
|7,961
|Clontarf FC
|10,280
|Cobh Pirates RFC
|8,054
|Connacht Rugby
|48,059
|Connemara RFC
|3,994
|Coolmine RFC
|21,077
|Galway Corinthians RFC
|12,354
|Cork Constitution FC
|14,290
|Cork Rugby Stadium
|3,679
|Corrib
|3,578
|County Carlow FC
|12,836
|Creggs RFC
|13,430
|De La Salle Palmerston FC
|15,120
|Dolphin RFC
|1,069
|Douglas RFC
|967
|Dungarvan RFC
|1,774
|Dunmanway RFC
|2,942
|Dunmore RFC
|2,007
|Edenderry RFC
|8,448
|Ennis RFC
|1,660
|Enniscorthy RFC
|7,323
|Fermoy RFC
|5,643
|Galbally RFC
|3,539
|Galwegians RFC
|9,564
|Garda Westmanstown RFC
|139
|Garryowen FC
|21,938
|Gorey RFC
|8,226
|Gort RFC
|419
|Greystones RFC
|33,350
|Highfield RFC
|15,368
|IRFU HPC
|62,746
|Kanturk RFC
|2,026
|Kilkenny RFC
|7,124
|Kinsale RFC
|8,435
|Lansdowne FC
|10,166
|Leinster Rugby
|42,775
|Listowel RFC
|170
|Longford Rugby Club
|8,799
|Loughrea RFC
|1,129
|Malahide RFC
|5,082
|Midland Warriers RFC
|659
|Midleton RFC
|6,351
|Monaghan RFC
|390
|Monivea RFC
|4,196
|Monkstown FC
|18,855
|MU Barnhall RFC
|11,856
|Mullingar RFC
|2,491
|Munster Rugby HPC
|11,352
|Munster Rugby Offices
|2,830
|Muskerry RFC
|2,919
|Naas RFC
|10,032
|Navan RFC
|32,151
|Nenagh Ormond RFC
|7,399
|New Ross RFC
|3,125
|Newbridge RFC
|2,672
|Newcastlewest RFC
|748
|North Kildare RFC
|1,506
|North Meath RFC
|1,516
|Old Belvedere RFC
|44,292
|Old Christians RFC
|20,152
|Old Wesley RFC
|12,060
|Portarlington RFC
|6,454
|Portlaoise RFC
|10,639
|Presentation RFC
|204
|Rathdrum RFC
|6,273
|Ratoath RFC
|978
|Richmond RFC
|7,470
|Roscrea RFC
|760
|Rugby Chorca Dhuibhne
|1,051
|Scariff RFC
|2,461
|Seapoint Rugby Club
|13,257
|Shannon RFC
|7,369
|Skerries Rugby Club
|29,484
|Skibbereen Rugby Club
|4,504
|Sligo Rugby Football Club
|8,979
|St Mary’s College Rugby Football Club
|34,771
|St Mary’s RFC Limerick
|7,757
|St Senan’s RFC
|2,787
|Stillorgan-Rathfarnham RFC
|8,525
|Sunday’s Well RFC
|16,974
|Suttonians RFC
|22,632
|Tallaght RFC
|390
|Terenure College RFC
|14,233
|Thomond Park DAC
|51,646
|Thomond RFC
|4,511
|Thurles RFC
|11,576
|Tralee RFC
|1,718
|Tuam Rugby Club
|6,030
|Tullamore Ruby Club
|15,673
|Tullow RFC
|4,103
|UL Bohemian RFC
|7,635
|Virginia RFC
|3,747
|Wanderers FC
|4,345
|Waterford City RFC
|3,435
|Waterpark RFC
|6,602
|Wexford Wanderers RFC
|2,043
|Wicklow RFC
|29,180
|Youghal RFC
|4,698
|Young Munster RFC
|12,996
|Total
|1,222,406.95