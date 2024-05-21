Simon Zebo To Retire At End Of Season

Simon Zebo has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the season after a magnificent career with PBC, Cork Constitution, Munster, Racing 92, Ireland and the British & Irish Lions.

Munster’s record try-scorer with 72 in 173 appearances to date, Zebo will go down as one of the best players to ever represent the province.

Simon Zebo Statement

After much thought, I’ve decided that this season will be my last playing the game I love. It has been a dream come true, making memories and friends for life and travelling the world with amazing people.

A huge thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches and supporters – without ye none of this would have been possible. I am truly grateful for all the love and support over the years.

I’ve loved every second, it’s been some craic and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

Lots of Love

Zeebs

Zebo’s 35 Champions Cup tries are more than any other Irish player and he is third on the all-time list for tries in the competition.

His talents were first on display for PBC and Cork Constitution, winning a Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup in 2007 and two All Ireland Leagues in 2008 and 2010.

A huge fans favourite, the 34-year-old made his Munster debut as an Academy player in 2010 and helped Munster to the Magners League title the following season.

His Ireland debut followed in 2012 and he went on to score seven tries in 35 caps for his country, winning the 6 Nations in 2015 and also featuring in that year’s World Cup.

He made three appearances for the British & Irish Lions in 2013 and departed Munster for Racing 92 in 2018 after scoring 60 tries in 144 appearances.

His three years in Racing 92 were a big success as he continued his superb try-scoring record with 25 tries in 60 appearances for the French club.

Zebo returned to Munster in 2021 and has scored 13 tries in 29 appearances over the past three seasons, helping Munster to the URC title last year.