Addison And Ewers Among Ulster’s Departing Players

Ulster Rugby have announced that nine players, with a combined 420 caps of service, will leave the province at the end of the season.

Already confirmed to be hanging up their boots are retiring duo Luke Marshall and Angus Curtis, while Billy Burns is making the move to Munster, and South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff to returning to the DHL Stormers.

Ireland international Will Addison, who played five Tests between 2018 and 2021, is also moving on with his six-year spell in Belfast unfortunately dogged by injuries, including a long-term back injury and a broken leg.

The versatile 31-year-old back has bounced back to make 15 appearances so far this season, with three recent starts to aid Ulster’s push for the BKT United Rugby Championship play-offs.

Like Kitshoff, experienced back rower Dave Ewers is leaving the Ulster squad after one season, an injury-impacted one that has seen him make 14 appearances. Greg Jones, James French, and Shea O’Brien complete the list of departees.

Speaking about the players who are leaving the province, Bryn Cunningham, Ulster’s Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, said: “On behalf of everyone at Ulster Rugby, I would like to say thank you to the departing players.

“Despite all being at various stages of their careers, with some having spent many years at Ulster and others at the start of their professional rugby, it is important to acknowledge the positive impact that each individual has made on the province, both on and off the pitch, and in terms of their professionalism day in, day out.

I would, however, like to give special mention to ‘Lukey’ having been a proud servant of Ulster Rugby for the past fifteen years. “He epitomises what it is to be one of the Ulstermen, after starting out with Ballymena RFC and going on to represent his club, country, and family at the highest level of the game. He is the template in terms of character for what pathway players should aspire to be.

“We look forward to joining with supporters on Saturday night to mark the contribution of this group, and wish them the best for the future.”

Supporters will have the opportunity to say a fond farewell to this season’s leavers at Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship derby match between Ulster and Leinster at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm).

Players will meet supporters, sign autographs, and pose for photos outside the players’ entrance at the back of the Grandstand, from approximately 15 minutes after full-time on Saturday night.

ULSTER’S DEPARTING PLAYERS – END OF 2023/24 SEASON:

Luke Marshall (166, retired)

Billy Burns (111)

Greg Jones (44)

Will Addison (41)

Angus Curtis (25, retired)

Steven Kitshoff (14)

Dave Ewers (14)

James French (4)

Shea O’Brien (1)