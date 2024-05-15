Mullins Earns First Contract With Connacht

The English-born, Irish-qualified back three player joined the Connacht Academy in late 2022, having played a key role in the Ireland U20s team winning the Six Nations Grand Slam earlier that year. The now 22 year old scored three tries in four appearances, while he also made three appearances in the 2021 U20 Six Nations.

Upon joining the Academy he was named in the Emerging Ireland squad that played three games in South Africa in late 2022.

Over the past 18 months, while progressing through the Academy ranks, he has primarily featured heavily in the Ireland Sevens setup, most recently at the 2024 HSBC SVNS Series in Singapore earlier this month.

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins says:

“Chay is another exciting young player with huge potential. He has impressed in every opportunity he’s been given, whether it be here in our Academy, the Ireland U20s, the Emerging Ireland squad or the Ireland Sevens team.

“He’s a skilful player who can play across the back three, further strengthening our options in that area of the field. He will join our exciting crop of young players who will be given the platform to grow and develop next season.”