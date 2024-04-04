Ireland Sevens Squads Ready For Hong Kong Challenge

The Ireland Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, continue their HSBC SVNS Series campaigns this weekend as Hong Kong hosts the sixth and penultimate round of the 2024 season.

A sell-out crowd of 120,000 is expected at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium across the three days of action, as the race to secure a place at the season-ending Grand Final in Madrid heats up.

The top eight teams from the Men’s and Women’s Standings will book their spot for Madrid, where the overall Series Champions will be crowned at the start of June.

Ireland Men, who secured their second podium finish in three SVNS Series events by claiming bronze in Los Angeles last time out, currently sit second in the overall Standings after five tournaments, with Argentina leading the way.

James Topping‘s side have been in excellent form throughout the 2024 campaign and will be determined to build further momentum heading towards Madrid and this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Harry McNulty once again captains the team in Hong Kong, with potential debutant Zac McConnell included in Ireland’s 13-player squad.

Topping’s side get their tournament underway against South Africa on Friday (11.39am local time/4.39am Irish time) before further Pool outings against Samoa and Spain.

Ireland Women, meanwhile, will be looking to rediscover the form that saw them make history by winning their maiden Series title in Perth at the end of January.

Allan Temple-Jones‘ charges are lying sixth in the overall Women’s Standings and have been drawn alongside South Africa, Australia and Fiji in Pool B in Hong Kong.

With Lucy Mulhall sidelined through injury, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe captains the side with Clare Gorman in line for her HSBC SVNS Series debut in green.

Ireland Women go head-to-head with South Africa in their tournament opener on Friday (12.02pm local time/5.02am Irish time).

You can watch all of the HSBC SVNS Series matches for free on RugbyPass TV or on TNT Sports, while there will be coverage of Ireland’s progress in Hong Kong across the new @Ireland7s social media channels, and in our Ireland Sevens Hub.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Hong Kong):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Zac McConnell (Ireland Sevens)

Matthew McDonald (Ireland Sevens)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)(captain)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Hong Kong):

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)(captain)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Blackrock College RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Vikki Wall (Ireland Sevens)

Ireland Fixtures – HSBC SVNS Series, Hong Kong:

Friday, April 5 –

Ireland Men v South Africa, 11.39am local time/4.39am Irish time

11.39am local time/4.39am Irish time Ireland Women v South Africa, 12.02pm local time/5.02am Irish time

12.02pm local time/5.02am Irish time Ireland Men v Samoa, 2.49pm local time/7.49am Irish time

2.49pm local time/7.49am Irish time Ireland Women v Australia, 3.35pm local time/8.35am Irish time

Saturday, April 6 –

Ireland Men v Spain, 10.39am local time/3.39am Irish time

10.39am local time/3.39am Irish time Ireland Women v Fiji, 11.02am local time/4.02am Irish time

11.02am local time/4.02am Irish time Play-Offs & Ranking Matches

Sunday, April 7 –