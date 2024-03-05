Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Forde Pens New Two-Year Deal With Connacht

News

5th March 2024 14:49

By Editor

Forde Pens New Two-Year Deal With Connacht

Cathal Forde was Connacht's player-of-the-match in their BKT United Rugby Championship victory over the Scarlets last Saturday ©INPHO/James Crombie

Connacht Rugby have announced that versatile young back Cathal Forde has signed a new two-year deal with the province.