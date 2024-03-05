Forde Pens New Two-Year Deal With Connacht

Forde has emerged this season as one of the most exciting young prospects in Irish Rugby. His consistent selection at inside centre has brought him up to 23 caps for his native Connacht, while he can also cover outside centre and out-half.

The 22-year-old came through the westerners’ pathway system with Galway Corinthians RFC and Coláiste Iognáid, and made his senior debut for Connacht against Glasgow Warriors in January 2022.

He also featured in all five games for the Ireland Under-20s during the 2021 U-20 Six Nations Championship in Cardiff.

After signing on the dotted line, Forde said: “I am delighted to sign a two-year contract and extend my stay at my home province. I feel like there’s so much more to come with my game, and I know being at Connacht will help develop that.

“We’ve got a really good group of players here and I want to play my part in helping Connacht succeed.”

Connacht’s head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “Cathal is an exciting talent and an excellent young professional, and I’m delighted he has committed to Connacht Rugby for another two seasons.

“As a local lad and an Academy graduate, he is a great example of the type of player and person that the province and the supporters are so proud to be associated with.

“He has thrived with the first team opportunities he has been given so far, and we’re all excited by what he can achieve in the seasons to come.”