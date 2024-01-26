Teams Named For Celtic Challenge Round Four Ties

After a week’s break in the competition, head coaches Denis Fogarty and Neil Alcorn have named their match day squads, for the fourth round of the Celtic Challenge. The Wolfhounds are currently sitting top of the table, while the Clovers who play their first away fixture, are in fourth place, as we head into round four of the Celtic Challenge this weekend.

Tickets can be purchased here for Kingspan Stadium, as the Wolfhounds play at home to Brython Thunder. Both of this weekend’s games will be streamed for free on RugbyPass TV.

Edel McMahon and Grace Moore will join the Celtic Challenge squads for the round four ties, with Edel joining the Clovers and Grace coming into the Wolfhounds squad.

It’s the first away trip for Denis Fogarty’s Clovers side, who will travel to Scotstoun Stadium, to take on Glasgow Warriors on Saturday. (kick off 2pm)

Fogarty has made six changes to his starting squad from their third round clash with Gwalia Lightning, Faith Oviawe comes back into the second row, joined by captain Dorothy Wall, changes to the back row sees Jane Clohessy and Edel McMahon make up the flankers, with Ivana Kiriapti moving to the number 8 position.

Alana McInerney moves to the wing, with Aoife Corey and Kayla Waldron making up the centre pair.

Commenting on the squad announcement, Fogarty said,

“After the weeks break, we are excited to get back on the pitch this weekend. It’s our first away fixture in the Celtic Challenge as we prepare to take on Glasgow Warriors.” “Everyone has trained very well and are eager to get back on the pitch. It’s really exciting to see the competition grow week on week and I’m really looking forward to seeing another good team performance on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, top of the table, Wolfhounds will play on home soil, in Kingspan Stadium this Saturday, as they take on Brython Thunder in round four of the competition. (kick off 7.30pm). Show your support for the Wolfhounds and purchase tickets for Kingspan Stadium here.

Alcorn has also made six changes to the starting squad, with Aoife Moore coming into the front row, Eimear Corri is back into the second row, with Grace Moore joins the Wolfhounds squad this weekend starting in the backrow, along with Captain Molly Boyne and number 8 Brittany Hogan.

Changes to the half-backs sees Erin McConnell and Nikki Caughey start, as Aoife Dalton and Leah Tarpey swap centre positions and Ava Ryder takes on the fullback role.

Forward Megan Collis comes on to the bench and is joined by backs, Ellen Boylan, Abby Moyles andKelly McCormill.

Speaking on the team announcement, Alcorn added,

“We are excited to get to Kingspan Stadium this Saturday and play in front of our home crowd.” “We had another good training week after a weekends break and have made some changes to the match day squad and we are looking forward to playing at home against Brython Thunder for what should be another exciting game.”

CLOVERS Team (v Glasgow Warriors, Celtic Challenge Round 4, Scotstoun Stadium, Sunday, January 27, kick-off 2:00pm):

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

14.Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

12. Kayla Waldron (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

11. Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

10. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

9. Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2.Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

3. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

4. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

5. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) (Captain)

6. Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs)

8. Ivana Kiripati (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Lily Brady (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

17. Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

18. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

19. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

20. Shannon Touhey (Tullamore RFC/Connacht)

21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

22. Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

23. Chisom Ugwuere (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

WOLFHOUNDS Team (v Brython Thunder, Celtic Challenge Round 4, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, January 27, kick-off 7:30pm):

15. Ava Ryder (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

12. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

11. Niamh Marley (Dungannon RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster)

10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

9. Erin McConnell (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)



1. Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

2. Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

4. Eimear Corri (Blackrock Rugby/Leinster)

5. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

6. Grace Moore (Saracens)

7. Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) (Captain)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Meabh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

17. Megan Collis (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

19. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

20. Ellen Boylan (Blackrock RFC/Munster)

21. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Abby Moyles (Blackrock RFC/Ulster)

23. Kelly McCormill (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Standings after Round Three

Fixtures and Tickets

Glasgow Warriors v Clovers

Saturday, January 27, Scotstoun Stadium, 2pm

Wolfhounds v Brython Thunder

Saturday, January 27, Kingspan Stadium, 7.30pm

(Purchase Tickets Here)

Wolfhounds v Gwalia Lightning

Saturday, February 3, Energia Park, 2.30pm

(Purchase Tickets Here)



Edinburgh Rugby v Clovers

Saturday, February 3, Hive Stadium, 12.30pm

Play-Off Rounds:

Saturday, February 17, Scotstoun Stadium

Saturday, February 24, Kingspan Stadium

Sunday, March 3, Parc y Scarlets