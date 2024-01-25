Ireland Sevens Squads Ready To Kick Off 2024 In Perth

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, are ready to kick off their historic year as the HSBC SVNS Series resumes in Perth on Friday morning.

As the countdown to this summer’s Paris Olympics steps up a gear, Australia hosts the third round of the HSBC SVNS Series, with both Ireland squads determined to get off to a positive start when the action kicks off at Perth’s HBF Park on Friday.

Ireland Men are currently sitting fifth in the Series standings after strong first outings in Dubai and Cape Town before Christmas, with James Topping‘s side preparing for their second consecutive Olympic appearance after their maiden qualification in Tokyo.

Captained by the influential Harry McNulty, Ireland Men face close rivals Great Britain in their tournament opener on Friday morning (7.51am Irish time), before going head-to-head with USA later in the day (12.50pm Irish time). Topping’s charges conclude their Pool B campaign against hosts Australia on Saturday morning (6.11am Irish time).

Ireland Women, meanwhile, suffered narrow quarter-final defeats in both Dubai and Cape Town at the end of last year and will be keen to show they can move up the standings from seventh.

Allan Temple Jones‘ side meet USA in their opening encounter on Friday (5.32am Irish time), face New Zealand next up (9.56am Irish time) and then go head-to-head with Japan in their final Pool outing on Saturday morning (2.44am Irish time).

You can watch all of the HSBC SVNS Series action for free on RugbyPass TV, while there will be coverage of Ireland’s progress in Perth across the new @Ireland7s social media channels.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Perth Leg):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne FC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Perth Leg):

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Blackrock College RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Vikki Wall (Ireland Sevens)

Ireland Fixtures – HSBC SVNS Series, Perth:

Friday, January 26

Ireland Women v USA , 5.32am Irish time

, 5.32am Irish time Ireland Men v Great Britain , 7.51am Irish time

, 7.51am Irish time Ireland Women v New Zealand, 9.56am Irish time

9.56am Irish time Ireland Men v USA, 12.50pm Irish time

Saturday, January 27