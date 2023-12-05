Munster Announce Three More Contract Extensions

Munster Rugby have confirmed that Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman and Paddy Patterson have all signed two-year contract extensions with the province.

Hooker Barron has captained Munster on three occasions so far in this season’s BKT United Rugby Championship, including last Friday’s bonus point win over Glasgow Warriors.

He started last year’s URC quarter-final, semi-final and final victories and has scored nine tries in 63 Munster appearances since his debut in 2018.

A product of the Munster Rugby Academy, the Cashel man (25) came up through the ranks at Cashel RFC and Rockwell College before lining out in the Energia All-Ireland League for Garryowen.

Ireland international Loughman has also signed a new deal after featuring at his first Rugby World Cup in recent months.

The 28-year-old prop from Anthony has scored six tries in 89 Munster appearances since joining from the Leinster Academy in 2017.

He also started all three knockout games as Munster clinched the United Rugby Championship title last season.

Meanwhile, scrum half Patterson, who turned 25 last Thursday, has scored five tries in 24 Munster appearances since making his debut in 2021.

Last season saw the Dubliner establish himself as a key member of the squad, with his 14 appearances including a player-of-the-match performance against South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A former Leinster Academy player, he returned to action against Benetton Rugby in October following a knee injury.