Seven Ireland Players Named In Barbarian Squad To Face Munster

Barbarian Women have confirmed a 24-player squad for their upcoming clash with Munster Women in Thomond Park as part of a double-header with the Munster Men and Barbarian Men teams on Saturday, September 30 (KO 2pm).

Match tickets are available for the double-header with a family pack of four tickets just €40 here.

There are seven Irish players included in the Barbarian Women squad including former Munster players Ciara Griffin and Kathryn Buggy.

Lindsay Peat, Ciara O’Connor, Ciara Cooney, Ailsa Hughes and Mary Healy are also included in the squad.

Across the 24-player squad there are 631 caps from eight nations and it also features Rugby World Cup winners as well as Premier 15s champions.

Barbarian Women team founder and Barbarian Committee member Fiona Stockley said: “I am absolutely thrilled to get Barbarian Women back on the road. Two years on from our historic match at Twickenham against South Africa Women’s XV, it will be very exciting to go down to Cape Town for the return fixture – a city with so much passion for our game.

“And then onto Munster, which holds a special place in my heart as the venue for the first-ever Barbarian Women’s match. I’m sure both sides will be looking to overturn the last scorelines and we are looking forward to coming together, bonding as a squad and putting on two great shows of rugby.”

The Barbarian Women squad travels to Cape Town first for a return fixture, playing South Africa Women’s XV on Saturday 23 September at Athlone Stadium (KO 4.30pm).

From Cape Town, Barbarian Women head back to the northern hemisphere to face last season’s Interprovincial Champions Munster as part of a double header with the men’s side. This occasion marks six years since the Barbarian Women’s inaugural match, also against Munster at Thomond Park. As the first place where women ran out in the famous Black and White, the Club is proud they are returning alongside the men’s side for a repeat fixture.

BARBARIAN WOMEN

Lindsay Peat (Ireland / Railway Union)

Ciara O’Connor (Ireland / Ponsonby Fillies)

Kathryn Buggy (Ireland / Gloucester-Hartpury)

Elizabeth Crake (England / Ealing Trailfinders)

Jo Kitlinski (USA / Colorado Gray Wolves)

May Campbell (England / Saracens)

Beth Stafford (unattached)

Ciara Cooney (Ireland / Harlequins)

Eloise Blackwell (New Zealand / Ponsonby Fillies)

Vicky Fleetwood (England / Saracens)

Christiana Balogun (Bristol Bears)

Kayleigh Searcy (Sale Sharks)

Ciara Griffin (Ireland / UL Bohemians)

Sara Barratin (Italy / Villorba Rugby)

Ailsa Hughes (Ireland / Railway Union)

Patricia Garcia Rodriguez (Spain)

Elinor Snowsill (Wales / Bristol Bears)

Gemma Rowland (Wales / Wasps)

Katie Alder (Wasps)

Megan Gaffney (Scotland / Heriots)

Maria Magatti (Italy / Bennetton Rugby)

Carla Hohepa (New Zealand / Kihikihi Rugby Club)

Elizabeth Goulden (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Mary Healy (Ireland / Galwegians RFC)

HEAD COACH: Sean Lynn (Gloucester-Hartpury)