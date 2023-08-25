Barrett And Nicholson Brought Into Connacht Academy
Connacht have announced that, so far, a 15-player squad has been assembled in the province’s Academy for the 2023/24 season.
There are five Year 1 additions, including two Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam winners and World Rugby U-20 Championship finalists, Fiachna Barrett and James Nicholson.
Also joining the Year 1 ranks is centre Finn Treacy, a European Championship silver medallist with the Ireland U-18 Sevens team, hooker Matthew Victory, and out-half Sean Naughton.
Moving up to Year 2 are three players who helped Ireland to retain the U-20 Six Nations title this year and reach the recent global decider – Ballina native Harry West, Hugh Gavin from Salthill, and John Devine from Ballinasloe.
Joining them in Year 2 is Ireland Sevens international Chay Mullins, Daniel Hawkshaw, Matthew Devine, John’s older brother, Oisin Michel and Shane Mallon.
Completing today’s newly-announced squad are Year 3 players, prop Charlie Ward and winger Josh O’Connor.
While more players may be added as the season progresses, Connacht Rugby Academy manager Eric Elwood commented: “On behalf of Connacht Rugby, I would like to congratulate and welcome our new Year 1 Academy players.
“We are all very much looking forward to working with them and I have no doubt they will add great value to the group.”
2023/24 CONNACHT RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD:
YEAR 1 –
Fiachna Barrett (Prop)
Finn Treacy (Centre)
James Nicholson (Back-Three)
Sean Naughton (Out-Half)
Matthew Victory (Hooker)
YEAR 2 –
Chay Mullins (Back-Three)
Matthew Devine (Scrum Half)
John Devine (Centre)
Daniel Hawkshaw (Centre)
Shane Mallon (Centre)
Oisin Michel (Prop)
Harry West (Out-Half)
Hugh Gavin (Centre)
YEAR 3 –
Josh O’Connor (Back-Three)
Charlie Ward (Prop)