Barrett And Nicholson Brought Into Connacht Academy

Connacht have announced that, so far, a 15-player squad has been assembled in the province’s Academy for the 2023/24 season.

There are five Year 1 additions, including two Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam winners and World Rugby U-20 Championship finalists, Fiachna Barrett and James Nicholson.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Also joining the Year 1 ranks is centre Finn Treacy, a European Championship silver medallist with the Ireland U-18 Sevens team, hooker Matthew Victory, and out-half Sean Naughton.

Moving up to Year 2 are three players who helped Ireland to retain the U-20 Six Nations title this year and reach the recent global decider – Ballina native Harry West, Hugh Gavin from Salthill, and John Devine from Ballinasloe.

Joining them in Year 2 is Ireland Sevens international Chay Mullins, Daniel Hawkshaw, Matthew Devine, John’s older brother, Oisin Michel and Shane Mallon.

Completing today’s newly-announced squad are Year 3 players, prop Charlie Ward and winger Josh O’Connor.

While more players may be added as the season progresses, Connacht Rugby Academy manager Eric Elwood commented: “On behalf of Connacht Rugby, I would like to congratulate and welcome our new Year 1 Academy players.

“We are all very much looking forward to working with them and I have no doubt they will add great value to the group.”

2023/24 CONNACHT RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD:

YEAR 1 –

Fiachna Barrett (Prop)

Finn Treacy (Centre)

James Nicholson (Back-Three)

Sean Naughton (Out-Half)

Matthew Victory (Hooker)

YEAR 2 –

Chay Mullins (Back-Three)

Matthew Devine (Scrum Half)

John Devine (Centre)

Daniel Hawkshaw (Centre)

Shane Mallon (Centre)

Oisin Michel (Prop)

Harry West (Out-Half)

Hugh Gavin (Centre)

YEAR 3 –

Josh O’Connor (Back-Three)

Charlie Ward (Prop)