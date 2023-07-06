Ireland Sevens Squads Ready For Season Finale In Hamburg

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, conclude their seasons at the second round of the Rugby Europe Sevens Championship in Hamburg this weekend.

Ireland Men – who clinched qualification for the 2024 Olympics at the European Games last week – are currently sitting top of the overall standings heading to Germany having claimed gold at the opening round in the Algarve last month.

With the likes of Harry McNulty, Billy Dardis and Bryan Mollen in their ranks, Ireland Men travel to Germany with an experienced squad as they bid to finish their landmark season on a high. They’ll face Czech Republic, Germany and Spain in Pool A.

Ireland Women are third behind France and Great Britain ahead of the action in Hamburg, with Head Coach Allan Temple-Jones using this Rugby Europe campaign to test his squad depth and expose a number of young players to international action as preparations begin in earnest for Paris 2024.

Alanna Fitzpatrick, Amy Larn, Ava Ryder and Emma Tilly could all make their Ireland Sevens debuts this weekend as they are named in the 13-player travelling party, while there is a welcome return for Aoibheann Reilly following her recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Ireland Women will go head-to-head with Portugal, Italy and Poland in Pool C, with the action kicking off on Friday morning.

You can keep up to date with scores and fixtures on the Rugby Europe Website and you can watch all the games live on Rugby Europe TV here.

Ireland Men’s Sevens:

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matthew McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Lansdowne FC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD RFC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens:

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC)*

Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Amy Larn (Athy RFC)*

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Ava Ryder (Railway Union RFC)*

Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall)*

*Denotes uncapped player

Ireland Sevens Schedule:

Friday, 7th July:

Ireland Women v Portugal – 10am local time/9am Irish time

Ireland Women v Italy – 12.45pm local time/11.45am Irish time

Ireland Men v Czech Republic – 4.35pm local time/3.35pm Irish time

Saturday, 8th July: