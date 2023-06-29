Ulster Add Eleven Players To Academy Squad For 2023/24

Commenting on the selected squad, Ulster Rugby Academy Manager Gavin Hogg said: “We are delighted to welcome the new intake of talent into the Academy. The 11 players joining have already shown their promise, and we look forward to developing each of these players further, alongside the seven players who will progress to Year 2 and 3 of our Academy programme.

“The Ulster Rugby Player Pathway has shown that we can produce top quality talent and nurture them to ensure they are ready for the senior Men’s side.

“Our Academy players can look to the example of Tom Stewart and Harry Sheridan, who both made the step up from playing in the Academy to playing senior Men’s rugby this season, showcasing the opportunities are there for young players.

“I would like to thank all the coaches across our domestic club and school game in the province that have played major roles in helping to develop these young men to the Academy level.

“Each player can be excited to start their Academy journey with the support of Academy staff, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland and senior support staff, as they continue to progress their encouraging careers in rugby.”