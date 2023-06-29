Ulster Add Eleven Players To Academy Squad For 2023/24
Ulster Rugby have announced that 11 players will join the province’s Academy squad for the 2023/24 campaign.
Ahead of next season, a raft of young talent is set to progress through Ulster’s Player Pathway into the Academy system.
Commenting on the selected squad, Ulster Rugby Academy Manager Gavin Hogg said: “We are delighted to welcome the new intake of talent into the Academy. The 11 players joining have already shown their promise, and we look forward to developing each of these players further, alongside the seven players who will progress to Year 2 and 3 of our Academy programme.
“The Ulster Rugby Player Pathway has shown that we can produce top quality talent and nurture them to ensure they are ready for the senior Men’s side.
“Our Academy players can look to the example of Tom Stewart and Harry Sheridan, who both made the step up from playing in the Academy to playing senior Men’s rugby this season, showcasing the opportunities are there for young players.
“I would like to thank all the coaches across our domestic club and school game in the province that have played major roles in helping to develop these young men to the Academy level.
“Each player can be excited to start their Academy journey with the support of Academy staff, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland and senior support staff, as they continue to progress their encouraging careers in rugby.”
2023/24 ULSTER RUGBY ACADEMY – YEAR 1 RECRUITS:
Cameron Doak (Prop)
Cameron is a former pupil of Wallace High School and is the son of ex-Ulster scrum-half, Neil, and the younger brother of current Senior scrum-half, Nathan. He is a skilful sportsman who was ever-present in the front row with Belfast Harlequins last season. He represented Ulster ‘A’ in their fixture against Munster ‘A’ in April.
Jack Boal (Prop)
Jack is a former Campbell College pupil who currently plays his club rugby with Queens University. He has represented Ireland U19s, and is known for his abrasive style of play in both attack and defence. Jack represented Ulster ‘A’ in their fixture against Ealing Trailfinders back in December.
Jacob Boyd (Prop)
Jacob is the current Danske Bank Schools Cup-winning captain with RBAI where he scored the decisive try in the final at Kingspan Stadium against Campbell College. Jacob has represented Ireland U19s in their recent matches against France. He is the son of former Ulster prop, Clem Boyd, and is renowned for his athletic ability.
Zac Solomon (Hooker)
Zac is a former pupil of Campbell College who played his club rugby last season with Belfast Harlequins and is currently studying at Ulster University. He recently represented Ireland U19s in games against Japan and France, having previously played with Ireland U18s schools’ last season. He is an accurate thrower and skilful hooker who represented Ulster ‘A’ in their January fixture away to Ealing.
Henry Walker (Hooker)
Henry is an Irish Qualified hooker who has most recently been playing with Hartpury College where they were crowned AASE National Champions for season 2022-23. He was part of the Saracens U18 side who competed in the RFU U18 Academy league and was recently capped by Ireland U18 Clubs and schools in their fixtures versus Italy U18s. He has a strong interest in sport and will pursue his area of interest by undertaking undergraduate study at Ulster University from September.
Charlie Irvine (Second row)
Charlie is a former Wallace High School pupil who has most recently been part of the successful QUB squad that attained promotion to AIL 1B last season. He has come through the National Talent Squad Player Pathway programme at Ulster, representing both his province and gaining national caps at each age grade, and was part of the recent Ireland U20s squad who were crowned Six Nations Grand Slam champions. He currently studies Medicine at Queen’s University and will continue to balance his academic studies with his rugby commitments.
Josh Stevens (Back rower)
Josh was captain of Methodist College Belfast and part of the successful Schools’ Cup-winning side in the 2021-22 season before picking up an ankle injury which ruled him out of the knockout stages of this season’s competition. He returned from injury to be capped by Ireland U19s in recent fixtures against Japan and France. He is an all-action backrow forward with a strong work rate.
Tom Brigg (Back rower)
Tom joins Ulster Rugby from Blackrock College where he captained the Senior Cup side in their journey to the final of Leinster Schools’ competition. Tom has chosen to continue his study at Queen’s University and was capped recently as part of the Ireland U19s squad that played fixtures against Japan and France. He has a competitive mentality which sees him heavily involved in both attack and defence and he is keen to follow in the footsteps of former Blackrock pupil, Nick Timoney who has undertaken a similar journey to Ulster.
Ethan Graham (Winger/Full-back)
Ethan has progressed through the Ulster clubs’ Pathway and spent his youth playing days at Monaghan Rugby club before he moved to Belfast Met to continue his studies. He was capped at Ireland U18s Clubs and School level and has recently been capped at Ireland U19s level against Japan. He currently plays his club rugby in AIL 1A with Ballynahinch RFC and was a regular feature for them this season. He has gained further experience with Ulster ‘A’ this season and scored in the most recent fixture against Munster ‘A’ in Dublin. He has electric pace and great footballing ability.
Lukas Kenny (Winger/Full-back)
Lukas has been one of the standout performers in schools’ rugby over the past couple of seasons and he has been a consistent member of the Campbell College Senior 1st XV. He has come through the Age Grade Pathway programme at Ulster where he has gained provincial and national caps at all age grades. Most recently he was capped by Ireland U19s in their recent fixtures against Japan and France. Lukas aims to continue to follow his interests in sport by continuing to study in this field next year. He is a strong and dynamic ball carrier who has the ability to create match winning moments in both attack and defence.
Ben McFarlane (Winger/Full-back)
Ben joins Ulster Academy from Methodist College Belfast. He kicked the winning penalty in their Schools Cup success in the 2021/22 season. He has progressed through the Ulster Pathway gaining provincial and national caps at both 7s & 15s along the way. Most recently he was capped by Ireland U19s in their fixtures against Japan and France. Ben will commence study at Queen’s University in September. He is renowned for his evasive footwork and strong kicking game out of hand and at goal.
2023/24 ULSTER RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD:
Year 2 –
Forwards:
Scott Wilson (Prop)
Joe Hopes (Second row)
Lorcan McLaughlin (Back rower)
James McNabney (Back rower)
Backs:
Rory Telfer (Winger/Full-back)
Year 3 –
Forwards:
George Saunderson (Prop)
Backs:
James Humphreys (Out-half)