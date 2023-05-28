Sexton Leads Leinster’s List Of Departing Players

At the Leinster Rugby Awards Ball this evening, a number of players and their contributions to Leinster Rugby will be celebrated as they leave the province at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Two players, James Tracy and Charlie Ryan, have unfortunately had their careers cut short through injury and retired earlier this season.

In addition, Leinster have confirmed the departure of a further eight players who will all be acknowledged at the Awards Ball, which will also celebrate outstanding achievements across the clubs, the schools, the Men’s and the Women’s game at all levels across the 12 counties, as well as crowning the latest inductee into the Guinness Hall of Fame.

In addition to domestic honours in Leinster, the Bank of Ireland Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year will be announced, as will the BearingPoint Women’s Young Player of the Year and the Laya Healthcare Men’s Young Player of the Year.

The full list of Leinster departees is below:

Jonathan Sexton (189 caps/1646 points)

Dave Kearney (186/275)

James Tracy (141/90)

Nick McCarthy (62/25)

Tadgh McElroy (4/0)

Charlie Ryan (0/0)

Sean O’Brien (3/0)

Max O’Reilly (11/10)

Marcus Hanan (4/0)

Andrew Smith (2/0)

A statement from Leinster Rugby concluded: “We thank all of the players for their efforts in Leinster blue and look forward to celebrating their time as Leinster players in the company of their family and friends this evening.”