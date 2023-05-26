Munster Team Named For BKT URC Final

Several thousand Munster fans are turning Cape Town red as Munster prepare to face the Stormers in the BKT URC Final on Saturday. Head Coach Graham Rowntree named the team earlier today.

There are three changes and a positional switch from the side that pipped Leinster in the semi final at Aviva Stadium with Conor Murray, Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash all named after completing their return to play protocols following the quarter-final against Glasgow.

Murray and Jack Crowley start together in the half-backs as Crowley moves from inside centre to out-half.

Fekitoa resumes his centre partnership with Antoine Frisch in midfield as Nash joins full-back Mike Haley and Shane Daly to start in the back three.

The pack is unchanged with Captain Peter O’Mahony joined by John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes in the back row.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row while Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne start in the engine room.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.