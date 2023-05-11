Kick-Off Time Revealed For Upcoming URC Final

Ahead of this weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship semi-finals , it has been confirmed that the 2023 final will kick off at 5.30pm Irish time on Saturday, May 27.

The league’s showpiece event will crown the second BKT URC champions with Leinster, Munster, the DHL Stormers and Connacht all vying for a much-coveted final berth.

With the semi-finals taking place in Dublin and Cape Town this weekend, fans have been busy ensuring their voices will be heard with over 50,000 tickets sold across both games so far.

The action kicks off on Saturday at 3pm Irish time when the Stormers, the 2022 winners, welcome Connacht to the DHL Stadium, followed by the derby showdown between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium at 5.30pm.

The BKT URC final will be held at the designated venue of the highest-ranked team that reaches the decider. Should the number one-ranked Leinster defeat Munster, the final will be held at the Aviva Stadium.

Were Leinster to lose, it opens the door to either the Stormers (number 2) or Munster (number 5) to host the final in either Cape Town or Limerick, respectively.

No matter who reaches the BKT URC final, the game will be broadcast on TG4 (Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa), ViaPlay (UK), Premier Sports (Ireland), Eurosport/Discovery + (Italy), FloRugby (USA), and URC.tv (Ireland and selected international territories).