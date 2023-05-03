Leinster Trio Shortlisted For EPCR Player Of The Year Award

Three of the province’s leading players are contenders for the prized accolade which is now in its 14th year.

2022 winner Josh van der Flier has again made the elite five-man shortlist following another series of outstanding performances in this season’s tournament. He is joined by fellow back rower Caelan Doris, as well as in-form centre Garry Ringrose.

The Leinster trio have the dynamic Grégory Alldritt for company, and the La Rochelle captain, who is set to lead his side at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, May 20, has been nominated among the final five for the third year in a row.

Despite the disappointment of his club’s Champions Cup exit last weekend, no current list of world class players is complete without the brilliant Antoine Dupont, and the Toulouse skipper and 2021 winner is included once again.

The initial 15 nominees have been trimmed to five based on the combined verdict of a renowned panel of judges along with almost 20,000 participants in the public vote.

Voting for one of the most coveted individual awards in world rugby has now reopened on epcrugby.com/epoty,

The winner and recipient of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy will be announced following the Heineken Champions Cup final.

2023 EPCR PLAYER OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST:

Grégory ALLDRITT (La Rochelle)

Caelan DORIS (Leinster)

Antoine DUPONT (Toulouse)

Garry RINGROSE (Leinster)

Josh VAN DER FLIER (Leinster)

Judging Panel – Bryan Habana (two-time Heineken Champions Cup winner), Sarah Hunter (former England captain), Elma Smit (sports presenter and producer), Andy Goode (two-time Heineken Cup winner), Dimitri Yachvili (France Télévisions and Challenge Cup winner)

Roll of Honour:

2022: Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

2021: Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

2020: Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

2019: Alex Goode (Saracens)

2018: Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)

2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens)

2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens)

2015: Nick Abendanon (Clermont Auvergne)

2014: Steffon Armitage (Toulon)

2013: Jonny Wilkinson (Toulon)

2012: Rob Kearney (Leinster)

2011: Sean O’Brien (Leinster)

2010: Ronan O’Gara (Munster) – best player of first 15 years of European club rugby