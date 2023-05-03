Hodnett Honoured As URC Tackle Machine Award Winner

John Hodnett and Thomas Young have added their names to the United Rugby Championship Awards roll of honour by collecting the Tackle Machine and Turnover King prizes respectively.

Munster back rower Hodnett and Cardiff flanker Young landed the Tackle Machine and Turnover King awards, joining Ulster’s Tom Stewart who was crowned the OFX Top Try Scorer yesterday.

The awards kicked off three weeks of announcements in the build-up to the BKT United Rugby Championship final on Saturday, May 27.

The Elite XV, Next-Gen Player of the Season and Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season will be disclosed next week.

The Try of the Season, Gilbert Golden Boot and Ironman awards will be awarded after the semi-final stage, while the BKT Coach of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season will be announced during the week of the final.

Tackle Machine: John Hodnett (Munster with 151 tackles and 96% accuracy)

This award is given to the player who boasts the best tackle success rate among those who have attempted 150 or more over the course of the campaign.

Hodnett takes home the prize having made 151 tackles at a success rate of 96%.

The 24-year-old edged out Young, who made the second-highest number of tackles in the BKT URC this season with 199, and Ulster’s Nick Timoney, who both had 95%.

Timoney finished fifth in this category last season with 94.64% having made a competition-high 247 tackles.

Turnover King: Thomas Young (Cardiff)

Awarded to the player who has won the most turnovers during the regular season, a jackal tie-breaker was required to ratify the winner.

Young and Marco van Staden were tied on 17, with the Cardiff player, who scored two tries in their round 18 victory over the Ospreys which clinched the Welsh Shield, winning the jackal decider 7-6.

Deon Fourie of the DHL Stormers came second behind Ospreys’ Jac Morgan last season, and was two adrift with 15 this time around.

2022/23 BKT UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP AWARDS:

OFX Top Try Scorer: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Tackle Machine: John Hodnett (Munster)

Turnover King: Thomas Young (Cardiff)