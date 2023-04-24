Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week
The Girls X7s finals take plaace on Wednesday, final round of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations sees Ireland in Scotland and Leinster are in European Semi Final action. Here’s the fixtures for the week ahead.
Wednesday 26th
IRFU X Rugby 7s National Finals, Templeville Road
Saturday 29th
TikTok Women’s Six Nations
Scotland v Ireland, DAM Health Stadium, 19:30
EPCR European Champions Cup Semi Final
Leinster v Stade Toulousain, Aviva Stadium, 15:00
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division
Division 2C Playoff Final
Midleton v Richmond, Towns Park, 14:30
Men’s Junior Interprovincials
Connacht v Munster, Tuam, 14:30
Leinster v Ulster, Tullow, 14:30