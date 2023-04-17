Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week
The TikTok Women’s Six Nations returns to Musgrave Park, there’s a full slate of BKT URC, the Energia AIL reaches semi-final and playoff stage and the Energia AIL Women’s Cup, Plate and Shield are up for decision on Sunday. Here’s your Irish Rugby fixtures this week
Friday, 21 April 2023:
BKT United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Edinburgh, at Kingspan Stadium, 19.35;
Saturday, 22 April 2023:
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v England, at Musgrave Park, 14.15;
BKT United Rugby Championship: Vodacom Bulls v Leinster, at Loftus Versfeld,15.00; Cell C Sharks v Munster, at Kings Park, 17.15; Glasgow Warriors v Connacht, at Scotstoun, 19.35;
Energia All-Ireland League (2:30 unless stated):
Men’s Division 1A Semi Finals: Clontarf (1st) v Young Munster (4th), Castle Avenue; Terenure College (2nd) v Cork Constitution (3rd), Lakelands Park
Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Semi Finals: Shannon (9th, Div 1A) v Old Wesley (4th, Div 1B), Thomond Park back pitch;
Old Belvedere (2nd, Div 1B) v Highfield (3rd, Div 1B), Ollie Campbell Park
Men’s Division 1B Promotion/Relegation Semi Finals: Banbridge (9th, Div 1B) v MU Barnhall (4th, Div 2A), Rifle Park; Blackrock College (2nd, Div 2A) v Nenagh Ormond (3rd, Div 2A), Stradbrook
Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Semi Finals: UL Bohemians (9th, Div 2A) v Sligo (4th, Div 2B), Annacotty; Galway Corinthians (2nd, Div 2B) v Dungannon (3rd, Div 2B), Corinthian Park
Men’s Division 2B Promotion/Relegation Semi Finals: Galwegians (9th, Div 2B) v Bruff (4th, Div 2C), Crowley Park;
Skerries (2nd, Div 2C) v Tullamore (3rd, Div 2C), Holmpatrick
Sunday, 23 April 2023:
Energia Womens All-Ireland League Plate: Galwegians v Blackrock College, at Galwegians, 14.30;
Energia Womens All-Ireland League Cup: Railway Union v UL Bohemian, at Templeville Road, 14.30;
Energia Womens All-Ireland League Shield: Wicklow v Old Belvedere, at Wicklow, 14.30;
*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change