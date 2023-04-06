Ulster Announce New Deals For Flannery, Curtis And Marshall

Jake Flannery, Angus Curtis and Luke Marshall will continue to line out in the Ulster jersey in the seasons ahead.

A new three-year deal will keep 23-year-old Tipperary native Flannery at Kingspan Stadium until at least 2026.

Since signing from Munster last year, he was involved in the successful Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa last October. He recently put in an impressive performance in Ulster’s BKT United Rugby Championship win over the Cell C Sharks in Durban.

On his future at Ulster, Flannery said: “I’ve really enjoyed this past year with Ulster Rugby. I’m delighted to be signing on again for the next three years.

“I’m excited to progress as an individual and play in a great squad as we continue to compete for silverware.”

Versatile back and Ulster Rugby Academy graduate, Curtis, has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the province. The 25-year-old, who was born in Zimbabwe, made a strong recovery from injury at the end of 2019.

A former Ireland Under-20 international, he has proven his trademark ability at both out-half and centre.

“Ahead of remaining with the province until at least 2025, Curtis stated: “Belfast has been my home for the last number of years, and I’m really delighted to be extending my stay. I look forward to continuing my career with this exciting Ulster squad.”

Completing today’s announcements is long-serving centre Marshall, who has signed a new one-year deal with his home province.

The Ballymena man has spent his whole career with Ulster, having come through the Academy system, and remains an important influence in Dan McFarland’s squad.

Marshall has amassed over 150 appearances for the province, and is responsible for three tries this season in the BKT URC.

“I’m delighted to be continuing for another year with my home province and boyhood team,” he admitted. “I’m keen to win some silverware with Ulster during my career.”

The province’s head coach McFarland commented: “Luke has demonstrated over many years his love for Ulster Rugby. This translates directly into his actions on and off the field, and he will play an important role next season in us continuing to compete for Championships.

“It’s great to see Jake and Angus also sign on for the seasons ahead. They are both young backs who have worked extremely hard in a competitive squad. I’m sure they will continue to grow in our set-up over the next couple of years.”