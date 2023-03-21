Connacht Confirm Contract Extension For Boyle

Connacht Rugby have announced a contract extension for Ireland-capped back rower Paul Boyle , keeping him at the Sportsground for the 2023/24 season.

Boyle has made 84 appearances since his debut in January 2018 and has previously captained Connacht on a number of occasions. He is also a regular try scorer for his position in the loose forwards, racking up 20 tries so far.

In July 2021 the 25-year-old became an Ireland international, coming off the bench against the USA in the Vodafone Summer Series.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “Paul is an established and important member of our back row, and I’m delighted he is extending his contract at Connacht.

“We’ve seen him hit the heights of becoming an Ireland international and I have no doubt he can get to that stage again. He’s a very popular member of the dressing room, providing on-field and off-field leadership.

“Paul’s continued great work in the community also demonstrates that he understands the broader values of Connacht Rugby and the impact we can all have across the province.”

Boyle added: “Connacht has been my home for years now and the place means a lot to me. I’ve loved working with the current coaching team and I’m also excited by what’s in store next season.

“My focus now is to help the team have a really big end to the season and then kick on again next year.”

