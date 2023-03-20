Ireland U19 Squad Named for Opening Japan Fixture

An Ireland U19 squad, supported by Pwc, will prepare to face their Japanese counterparts at Lakelands this coming Wednesday.

The Ireland U19s will play two fixtures against Japan with a different squad set to line out in the second fixture on Sunday 26th March at the same venue. The Ireland U19s will also play two games against France at the start of April.

A squad of 24 is preparing for Wednesday’s fixture at the IRFU High Performance Centre under the tutelage of head coach Mark Butler (Munster Rugby) and assistant coaches Andrew Browne (Connacht Rugby) and Johnny Graham (Ulster Rugby)

The first game between the two sides kicks off at 2.40pm on Wednesday 22nd March at Terenure RFC, Lakelands while the second fixture kicks off at 6.00pm on Sunday 26th March at the same venue.

Ireland U19 Men Squad

Theo Bishop (IQ Rugby/Hartpury College)

Tadhg Brophy (Leinster/Newbridge College)

David Colbert (Leinster/Dublin University FC)

Adam Deay (Leinster/Lansdowne FC)

Ethan Graham (Ulster/Ballynahinch RFC)

Sean Hopkins (Connacht/St Muredach’s College/Ballina RFC)

Ben Howard (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

Stephen Kiely (Munster/Old Crescent RFC)

Tom Larke (Leinster/St. Columbas College/Old Wesley RFC)

Mark Lee (Ulster/Rainey Old Boys RFC)

Ben McFarlane (Ulster/Methodist College)

James McKillop (Ulster/Foyle College)

Jack Murphy (Leinster/Presentation College Bray) vice captain

Sean Naughton (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

Luke O’Connor (Leinster/Lansdowne FC)

James O’Loughlin (Leinster/Naas RFC)

Jake O’Riordan (Munster/St. Munchin’s College)

Oisin Pepper (Munster/St. Munchin’s College)

Jacob Sheahan (Munster/UCC RFC)

Charlie Sheridan (Leinster/Naas RFC)

Stephen Smyth (Leinster/Kilkenny College) captain

Zac Solomon (Ulster/Belfast Harlequins RFC)

Josh Stevens (Ulster/Methodist College)

Richard Whelan (Leinster/Cistercian College Roscrea)