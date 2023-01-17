Blade Signs New Three-Year Deal With Connacht

Ireland scrum half Caolin Blade has signed a new three-year deal with Connacht Rugby, the province have confirmed today.

The Monivea native made his senior debut for Connacht back in 2014, the first of his 160 appearances for the westerners.

He has now committed his long-term future to Connacht with a contract that keeps him at the Sportsground until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 28-year-old is also an Ireland international, featuring against the USA during the Vodafone Summer Series in July 2021.

“I’m very proud and happy to commit to Connacht Rugby for another three years,” acknowledged the Galway man.

“This team means a lot to me and I want to do everything I can to help them succeed into the future. The prospect of training and playing in our new stadium really appeals to me so I can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

Connacht’s director of rugby Andy Friend added: “‘Bladey’ epitomises the fast, high-tempo rugby Connacht are known for, so it’s great to keep him at his home province for at least another three seasons.

“To tie him down on a long-term contract is a significant show of faith both from the province to him as a player, but also from Caolin to the province in terms of what the aims are for the years ahead.”