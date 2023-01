Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

The action kicks off with an Energia AIL Friday Night Lights game between Lansdowne and UCD while the Ireland Men’s and Women’s 7s are in action in New Zealand this weekend.

Friday, 20 January 2023

Energia All Ireland League 1A: Lansdowne v UCD, 20.00, at Aviva Stadium;

HSBC New Zealand Sevens: Ireland Men v Uruguay, 8.54pm Irish time, at Hamilton; Ireland Women v Brazil, 9.38pm Irish time, at Hamilton;

Saturday, 21 January 2023:

HSBC New Zealand Sevens: Ireland Men v USA, 12.44am Irish time, at Hamilton; Ireland Women v Spain, 1.18am Irish time, at Hamilton; Ireland Men v Japan, 3.50am Irish time, at Hamilton; Ireland Women v USA, 4.12am Irish time, at Hamilton;

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Racing 92, 15.15, at Aviva Stadium; Ulster v Sale Sharks, 20.00, at Kingspan Stadium;

EPCR Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Connacht, 17.30, at Kingston Park;

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships: Connacht v Munster, 13.00, at Sportsground; Ulster v Leinster, 17.30, at Queen’s University Sports Ground;

Energia All Ireland League 1A: Ballynahinch v Garryowen, 14.30, at Ballymacarn Park; Clontarf v Cork Constitution, 14.30, at Castle Avenue; Dublin University v Terenure College RFC, 14.30, at College Park; Young Munster v Shannon, 17.00, at Tom Clifford Park;

Energia All Ireland League 1B: Banbridge v Buccaneers, 14.30, at Rifle Park; Malone v Old Belvedere, 14.30, at Gibson Park; Naas v City of Armagh, 14.30, at Forenaughts; St Marys College RFC v Old Wesley, 14.30, Templeville Road; UCC v Highfield, 14.30, at The Mardyke;

Energia All Ireland League 2A: Ballymena v Old Crescent, 14.30, at Eaton Park; Cashel v Queens University, 14.30, at Spafield; Dolphin v MU Barnhall, 14.30, at Musgrave Park; Nenagh Ormond v Blackrock College RFC, 14.30, at New Ormond Park; UL Bohemian v Navan, 14.30, at University Limerick;

Energia All Ireland League 2B: Belfast Harlequins v Corinthians, 14.30, at Deramore Park; Galwegians v Wanderers, 14.30, at Crowley Park; Greystones v Malahide, 14.30, at Dr Hickey Park; Rainey OB v Enniscorthy, 14.30, at Hatrick Park; Sligo v Dungannon, 14.30, at Hamilton Park;

Energia All Ireland League 2C: Clonmel v Bruff, 14.30, at Ardgaoithe; Midleton v Instonians, 14.30, at Towns Park; Omagh v Ballina, 14.30, at Omagh; Skerries v Sundays Well, 14.30, at Holmpatrick; Tullamore v Bangor, 14.30, at Spollanstown;

Sunday, 22 January 2023:

Heineken Champions Cup: Toulouse v Munster, 15.15 (Irish time), at Stade Ernest Wallon