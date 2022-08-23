O’Donnell Makes Swift Return With Munster Academy Role

Three new appointments have been made to the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy ahead of the new season.

Tommy O’Donnell, who retired from the game last year after 200 senior appearances for Munster and Ireland, has been appointed Elite Player Development Officer and will be based at the Munster High Performance Centre in Limerick.

The former flanker replaces Andi Kyriacou, who was appointed Munster forwards coach ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Brendan O’Connor has been appointed to the position of Elite Player Development Officer and will be based at Musgrave Park.

O’Connor, a former Munster and Connacht player, moves from his role as coach and Player Development Officer.

Meanwhile, Matt Brown has been appointed as Pathway Development Coach and will be based at the HPC.

Brown has extensive coaching experience and led the Munster Women to the Vodafone Interprovincial Championship title last year. He was assistant coach of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup-winning Crescent College Comprehensive side.