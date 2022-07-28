Ulster-Connacht Clash To Launch New URC Season

The second United Rugby Championship season kicks off in 50 days’ time with the league ready to build upon an enormously successful first campaign that saw the DHL Stormers claim the inaugural URC title.

All 18 rounds are confirmed with broadcast selections and kick-off times to be confirmed in early August.

This is the first step in the journey to crown the champions of 2022/23 and now fans can identify the weekends where their team will take on rivals new and old from north and south.

The URC will kick off on Friday, September 16, and will see the regular season come to an end in round 18 on Sunday, April 23 next year.

Each week teams from five rugby powerhouse nations cross the hemispheres to compete and fight for the right to be our champion. Every match features a clash of rugby styles, cultures, languages and identity. It is the diversity of our competition that makes us different.

Looking ahead to the first seven rounds of the URC, before we head into the Autumn Nations Series, there is plenty to get excited about.

Round 1 will see provincial rivals Ulster and Connacht go head-to-head at Kingspan Stadium, while the Scarlets host the Ospreys in another mouth-watering derby encounter.

The Stormers will make their first appearance since lifting the trophy in Cape Town as they welcome Connacht in round 2 where the smoke from the fireworks at the grand final has hardly settled.

Munster have two trips to Wales – Cardiff and Newport – to start their first season under new head coach Graham Rowntree, while Leinster face the two Italian sides first up, before hitting Belfast for a crunch round 3 derby.

Another early fixture to look out for is in round round 5 when the Vodacom Bulls travel to Thomond Park for the first time to take on Munster, two iconic teams playing at an iconic stadium.

The URC format will see all 16 teams ranked across a single table which will reward the top eight teams with their places in the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals to set the stage for the grand final. Every game counts. Any team can win on any given weekend.

URC CEO Martin Anayi commented: “The diversity of our league we so proudly celebrate, is also a reason for the immense complexity of putting together our season 2 fixtures.

“This is a monumental task, and it takes many stakeholders many long hours dedicated to making this the best club rugby championship in the world.

“We have to consider a variety of factors across our 16 clubs and five territories, but we believe that our season schedule will give our fans the best rugby week in and week out.

“My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who has worked tirelessly to put together a blockbuster fixture list right from round 1.

“We have seen the success of our tournament format culminating in the grandest of grand finals last season and we look forward to going on this journey with our fans and with our stakeholders to another successful year of world-class rugby in action.”

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP – 2022/23 SEASON FIXTURES:

ROUND 1 – Friday, September 16/Saturday, September 17/Sunday, September 18

Edinburgh v Dragons

Ulster v Connacht

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors

Zebre Parma v Leinster

Scarlets v Ospreys

Cardiff v Munster

Cell C Sharks v DHL Stormers * February 3/4

Emirates Lions v Vodacom Bulls * February 3/4

ROUND 2 – Friday, September 23/Saturday, September 24/Sunday, September 25

Zebre Parma v Cell C Sharks

Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff

Leinster v Benetton

DHL Stormers v Connacht

Vodacom Bulls v Edinburgh

Scarlets v Ulster

Ospreys v Emirates Lions

Dragons v Munster

ROUND 3 – Friday, September 30/Saturday, October 1/Sunday, October 2

Cardiff v Emirates Lions

Ulster v Leinster

Benetton v Scarlets

DHL Stormers v Edinburgh

Vodacom Bulls v Connacht

Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors

Munster v Zebre Parma

Dragons v Cell C Sharks

ROUND 4 – Friday, October 7/Saturday, October 8/Sunday, October 9

Edinburgh v Emirates Lions

Zebre Parma v DHL Stormers

Glasgow Warriors v Vodacom Bulls

Connacht v Munster

Benetton v Dragons

Scarlets v Cardiff

Leinster v Cell C Sharks

Ulster v Ospreys

ROUND 5 – Friday, October 14/Saturday, October 15/Sunday, October 16

Edinburgh v Benetton

Ospreys v DHL Stormers

Emirates Lions v Ulster

Cell C Sharks v Glasgow Warriors

Munster v Vodacom Bulls

Scarlets v Zebre Parma

Cardiff v Dragons

Connacht v Leinster

ROUND 6 – Friday, October 21/Saturday, October 22/Sunday, October 23

Connacht v Scarlets

Benetton v Vodacom Bulls

Zebre Parma v Edinburgh

Emirates Lions v Glasgow Warriors

Cell C Sharks v Ulster

Dragons v Ospreys

Cardiff v DHL Stormers

Leinster v Munster

ROUND 7 – Friday, October 28/Saturday, October 29/Sunday, October 30

Scarlets v Leinster

Glasgow Warriors v Benetton

Cardiff v Edinburgh

Dragons v Zebre Parma

Munster v Ulster

Ospreys v Connacht

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks * February 10/11

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers * February 10/11

ROUND 8 – Friday, November 25/Saturday, November 26/Sunday, November 27

Benetton v Edinburgh

Emirates Lions v Dragons

Vodacom Bulls v Ospreys

Cell C Sharks v Cardiff

Munster v Connacht

DHL Stormers v Scarlets

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

Ulster v Zebre Parma

ROUND 9 – Friday, December 2/Saturday, December 3/Sunday, December 4

Edinburgh v Munster

Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors

Cell C Sharks v Ospreys

DHL Stormers v Dragons

Emirates Lions v Scarlets

Vodacom Bulls v Cardiff

Connacht v Benetton

Leinster v Ulster

ROUND 10 – Friday, December 23/Saturday, December 24/Monday, December 26

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls

Benetton v Zebre Parma

Dragons v Cardiff

Connacht v Ulster

Munster v Leinster

Ospreys v Scarlets

ROUND 11 – Friday, December 30/Saturday, December 31/Sunday, January 1

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

Cell C Sharks v Vodacom Bulls

DHL Stormers v Emirates Lions

Zebre Parma v Benetton

Scarlets v Dragons

Leinster v Connacht

Ulster v Munster

Cardiff v Ospreys

ROUND 12 – Friday, January 6/Saturday, January 7/Sunday, January 8

Dragons v Vodacom Bulls

Glasgow Warriors v DHL Stormers

Benetton v Ulster

Connacht v Cell C Sharks

Cardiff v Scarlets

Munster v Emirates Lions

Ospreys v Leinster

Edinburgh v Zebre Parma

ROUND 13 – Friday, January 27/Saturday, January 28/Sunday, January 29

Ulster v DHL Stormers

Zebre Parma v Ospreys

Benetton v Munster

Dragons v Glasgow Warriors

Connacht v Emirates Lions

Scarlets v Vodacom Bulls

Edinburgh v Cell C Sharks

Leinster v Cardiff

ROUND 14 – Friday, February 17/Saturday, February 18/Sunday, February 19

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster

Munster v Ospreys

Zebre Parma v Connacht

Scarlets v Edinburgh

Leinster v Dragons

Cardiff v Benetton

Vodacom Bulls v DHL Stormers

Emirates Lions v Cell C Sharks

ROUND 15 – Friday, March 3/Saturday, March 4/Sunday, March 5

Munster v Scarlets

Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Parma

Cardiff v Ulster

Dragons v Connacht

Edinburgh v Leinster

Ospreys v Benetton

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks

ROUND 16 – Friday, March 24/Saturday, March 25/Sunday, March 26

Benetton v Emirates Lions

Ulster v Vodacom Bulls

Scarlets v Cell C Sharks

Zebre Parma v Cardiff

Leinster v DHL Stormers

Ospreys v Dragons

Connacht v Edinburgh

Munster v Glasgow Warriors

ROUND 17 – Friday, April 14 /Saturday, April 15/Sunday, April 16

Cell C Sharks v Benetton

Connacht v Cardiff

Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets

Vodacom Bulls v Zebre Parma

Emirates Lions v Leinster

Edinburgh v Ospreys

DHL Stormers v Munster

Ulster v Dragons

ROUND 18 – Friday, April 21/Saturday, April 22/Sunday, April 23

DHL Stormers v Benetton

Glasgow Warriors v Connacht

Emirates Lions v Zebre Parma

Vodacom Bulls v Leinster

Ospreys v Cardiff

Dragons v Scarlets

Cell C Sharks v Munster

Ulster v Edinburgh