Lions Appoint Ieuan Evans As New Chairman

Former Lion and Wales international Ieuan Evans will succeed Jason Leonard as Chairman of the British & Irish Lions Board, as of October 1, 2022.

Ieuan’s role as Chairman was confirmed following a robust process lead by a nominations committee. As Lion #616, Evans is a three-times Lions tourist (1989, 1993, and 1997).

He is regarded as one of the greatest wingers in Welsh history having scored 33 tries for his country over 11 years of international rugby.

Evans was recognised for his illustrious career when he received an MBE for services to rugby in 1996. He was also inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame in 2007 and later into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2014.

Commenting on his appointment, Ieuan said:

Having toured with the Lions at the peak of my international career, it’s an honour to be appointed Chairman of the British & Irish Lions Board. “Lions tours are unique in the world of sport, both in terms of the ultimate challenge they represent and the cultural impact they have, and form an integral part of the rugby ecosystem.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board, Ben Calveley and his executive team, and building on the great work Jason has done over the last few years and ensuring the British & Irish Lions continues to thrive both on and off the pitch.”

Calveley, the British & Irish Lions Managing Director, stated: “I would like to congratulate Ieuan on being appointed as Chairman of the Lions Board. Ieuan made a hugely positive impact on the Lions throughout his three tours and on the game itself.

“Given his experience both as a player and in his equally successful professional career, I’ve no doubt he will lead the Board in our mission to deliver rugby with purpose to players, fans, the game and communities we visit.

“I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Jason Leonard for his commitment and excellent term as Chairman since being appointed in 2019.”

Ieuan Evans – Lion #616

Ieuan Evans made his first international appearance with Wales against France in 1987. He was subsequently selected for three tours with the British and Irish Lions, to Australia in 1989, New Zealand in 1993 and South Africa in 1997.

Among his most memorable moments was scoring the decisive series-winning try in the third Lions Test against Australia in 1989 and his four tries during the 1993 tour to New Zealand.

Evans captained Wales to the Five Nations title in 1994 and announced his retirement from the game in 1998.