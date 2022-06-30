Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad Named For Rugby Europe Leg In Krakow

The Ireland Women’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, has been named for the second leg of the Rugby Europe Sevens Championship in Krakow this weekend.

Aiden McNulty‘s young side finished fourth in Lisbon last weekend and will face hosts Poland, Germany, Czech Republic and Romania at Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana during the Pool stages on Friday and Saturday.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Stacey Flood return to the squad this week and add significant experience to the ranks, with Lucy Mulhall once again captaining Ireland, while there will be further exposure on the international stage for young stars such as Erin King and Vicky Elmes Kinlan.

Ireland open their campaign against Czech Republic (12.44pm Irish time) on Friday before facing Romania (3.40pm) later in the day. McNulty’s side go head-to-head with Poland (9am) and Germany (11.56am) on Sunday.

All matches are live on Rugby Europe TV here.

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (2022 Rugby Europe Sevens Championship – Leg 2, Krakow, Poland, July 1-3, 2022):

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC/DCU RFC)

Victoria Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock College RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

2022 Rugby Europe Sevens Championship, Poland – Ireland Schedule:

Friday, July 1:

(Irish time)

Ireland v Czech Republic , 12.44pm

, 12.44pm Ireland v Romania, 3.40pm

Saturday, July 2: