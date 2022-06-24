Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad Named For Rugby Europe Opener In Lisbon

The Ireland Women’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, has been named for the opening leg of the Rugby Europe Championship in Lisbon this weekend.

Coming off the back of a best ever finish of fourth on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Aiden McNulty’s side turn their attention to Rugby Europe, where they will face Spain, Scotland, Germany and Romania at the Jamor Stadium this weekend.

Lucy Mulhall once again captains Ireland, as four uncapped players get their opportunity to stake their claim in a green jersey.

Ahead of July’s Rugby World Cup Sevens Qualifier, Head Coach McNulty is bidding to build further squad depth, with Méabh Deely, Maeve Liston, Enya Breen and Ella Roberts earning their place in the 13-player travelling panel for Portugal.

It is an exciting opportunity for the young squad in the first of back-to-back Rugby Europe competitions, with Krakow staging the second leg from 1-3 July.

Ireland face Spain (10.22am), Scotland (1.36pm) and Germany (5.44pm) on Saturday before concluding their Pool phase campaign against Romania on Sunday (11.22am) – all matches are live on Rugby Europe TV here.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s tournament, McNulty said: “Since completing the World Series, we have been focusing on the Irish Way of playing. Lisbon is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase what our super strengths are and what core elements of our game need to be thriving for us to win competitions.

“Ultimately we are starting our journey towards qualifying for the World Cup and we are excited to announce four new caps for this weekend. Our mission is to give them a memory to last a lifetime.”

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (2022 Rugby Europe Championship – Leg 1, Lisbon, June 25-26, 2022):

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC/Dublin City University)

Victoria Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC)(Captain)

Rugby Europe Championship 2022, Lisbon – Ireland Schedule:

Saturday, June 25:

Ireland v Spain , 10.22am Irish time

, 10.22am Irish time Ireland v Scotland , 1.36pm Irish time

, 1.36pm Irish time Ireland v Germany, 5.44pm Irish time

Sunday, June 26: