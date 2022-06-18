Watch: Ireland Men’s Sevens In Rugby Europe Action In Budapest

Ireland Men’s Sevens, sponsored by TritonLake, can secure the Rugby Europe Sevens Trophy Series title for 2022 with another strong performance in Budapest this weekend.

James Topping‘s side were in rampant form in Zagreb during last weekend’s opening leg of the 2022 Series, and Ireland will be bidding to carry that momentum into today’s action at the Budapest Rugby Centre in Hungary.

Ireland open their campaign against Bulgaria on Saturday morning (kick-off 8am Irish time), before further Pool A outings against Sweden (12.24pm) and Israel (4.48pm) – you can watch all the action live on Rugby Europe TV here.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (2022 Rugby Europe Sevens Trophy Series – Leg 2, Budapest, June 18-19, 2022):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Sean Galvin (Lansdowne FC)

Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Rugby Europe Sevens Series 2022, Budapest – Ireland Schedule:

Saturday, June 18: