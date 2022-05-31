Blockbuster World Rugby Sevens Series Schedule Announced For 2023

A blockbuster schedule for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 has been announced today with a full roster of teams and hosts as the dynamic, high octane Olympic sport continues to grow, evolve and engage new fans around the globe.

The competition will be intense from start to finish with the prize of Olympic Games Paris 2024 qualification on offer for the top four women’s and men’s teams in the 2023 Series standings.

The men’s Series will include a record-equalling 11 rounds, uniquely featuring two events in Hong Kong, which is set to host the first round on 4-6 November 2022.

The women’s Series involves a record seven rounds and will kick off in Dubai on 2-3 December 2022 in the first of four consecutive men’s and women’s combined events. Dubai is followed by Cape Town, South Africa on 9-11 December before all teams will compete in Hamilton, New Zealand (21-22 January) and Sydney, Australia (27-29 January) for the first time since 2020.

The men’s Series then lands in Los Angeles, USA on 25-26 February before a combined round in Vancouver, Canada on 3-5 March, which sees a change from previous Series as the women’s tournament joins together with the men’s in front of the famously large, loud and colourful crowd at BC Place.

Both men’s and women’s teams then move on to Hong Kong for the traditional blockbuster event on 31 March – 2 April, followed by a men’s round in Singapore on 8-9 April.

The women’s Series will reach it’s exciting conclusion in Toulouse, France as part of a combined event on 12-14 May, with the men’s finale coming a week later in London, England on 20-21 May to bring down the curtain on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023.