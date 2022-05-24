Ireland Squad Named For London Sevens At Twickenham

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, has been named for the penultimate leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in London this weekend.

James Topping‘s side won their first medal as a World Series core team in Toulouse last weekend, securing silver after reaching their maiden Cup Final at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

The squad arrived in London from France on Monday evening, as preparations begin for the London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium.

Aaron O’Sullivan and Fergus Jemphrey have been called up for this weekend, with Ireland – currently sitting fourth in the overall 2022 Series standings – paired in Pool B alongside Argentina, Kenya and South Africa.

Topping’s side get their London campaign underway against Kenya on Saturday morning (10.16am), before facing South Africa (1.22pm) and Argentina (4.30pm) in further Pool B clashes at Twickenham.

You can watch all the action live on the World Rugby stream, while there will be coverage across the Irish Rugby social media channels.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC London Sevens, Twickenham Stadium, London, May 28-29, 2022):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).

IRELAND SEVENS Schedule (HSBC London Sevens, Twickenham Stadium, London, May 28-29, 2022):

Saturday, May 28:

Ireland v Kenya, 10.16am

Ireland v South Africa, 1.22pm

Ireland v Argentina, 4.30pm

Sunday, May 29:

Play-offs

All matches live on the World Rugby stream here.