Prendergast Signs Long-Term Connacht Deal Up To 2025

Connacht Rugby have announce that Cian Prendergast has signed a long-term deal with the province until 2025.

Prendergast had twelve months remaining on his initial deal but like Mack Hansen, he has also agreed to extend his time at the Sportsground by at least an additional two years.

The young back rower (22) has been a revelation at Connacht since first joining the Academy in the summer of 2020.

After just a few months in the west, he came on for his professional debut away to Edinburgh in October 2020 – his first of 10 appearances for the westerners last season.

This year the Kildare native has cemented his place in the province’s starting XV, lining out at blindside flanker in 19 of Connacht’s 23 games so far this season.

His consistently excellent performances also resulted in a call-up to the Ireland squad as a development player for the start of their Guinness Six Nations camp.

Prendergast commented: “I’m delighted to commit to Connacht for at least another three years. I’ll be forever thankful to Eric Elwood and his Academy management for giving me the opportunity to join the set-up when I wasn’t sure what the future held for me.

“A huge thanks also to Andy Friend and the coaches for giving me the chance to play regularly at the highest level.

“We’ve got a really good group of players here and I firmly believe great things are on the horizon for us, and I can’t wait to play my part in it.”

Connacht head coach Friend added: “Cian is everything you want in a rugby player. He’s a consummate professional and is consistent in everything he does on and off the field.

“It was clear from his early days in the Academy that he was ready to make an impact with the pro team and since then he’s gone from strength to strength.

“He’s still only 22 so will only get better, and it’s another show of faith in what we aim to achieve as a group in the coming years.”